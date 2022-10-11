Read full article on original website
Syracuse Into Top 15 in Latest Coaches Poll
Syracuse football is officially a top 15 ranked team. The latest Coaches Poll was released on Sunday, with the Orange moving up to 14th from 18th last week. This following Syracuse's 24-9 win over NC State on Saturday to improve to 6-0 (3-0) on the season. NC STATE RECAP Syracuse may have lost the ...
Pick’em: Week 7 Auburn Tigers football
Ole Miss 38-13 I’ve basically run out of things to say about this team without being absolutely brutal, so going to keep this short. Ole Miss’ improved defense will torture Robby Ashford and the Tigers and the Rebels will pull away in the second half because Bryan Harsin assumedly thinks the game ends at halftime.
Pitt commit Bass working on a legacy
In the first decade of this century, there might not have been a more successful high school football team in Virginia than Phoebus. Now Pitt commit Jordan Bass is hoping to make the Phantoms the most successful team in the 2020’s, too. From 2001-11, the school in Hampton won...
Bengals defensive end Jeff Gunter carted off field during pregame warmups in New Orleans
Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end Jeff Gunter was carted off the field during pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints at New Orleans' Superdome. A short time later, the Bengals declared him out with a left knee injury. ...
