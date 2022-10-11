Read full article on original website
10+ Reasons to LOVE Fall in Wyoming, According to Locals
Full disclosure - I love autumn. Summer is not my thing. Hot weather? Gross. Sweater weather? Yes, please! So yes, I'm super excited that we're smack-dab in the middle of fall here in Wyoming. But did it seem like autumn took forever to get here? September arrived, and we were...
LOOK: Nothing Beats Fall In Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains
2022 is one of the best years for fall colors in Wyoming. Since most of the state is either prairie or pine, you need to know where to look. Ranger Jessica patrols the Bighorn area. She let me know that the colors are bright and working their way down from the higher elevations.
Got A Ghost? Call Wyoming’s Paranormal Investigators
Got a ghost in your Wyoming business or residence?. Sheridan Paranormal Research in Wyoming might just be able to help. S.P.R. is a team dedicated to seek out what goes bump in the night by scientific research, observation, and hard proof. We use various kinds of equipment and draw upon the vast knowledge of other paranormal groups.
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning
Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Spotted With Everyone’s Favorite Yellowstone Actor
Now, this is a dynamic duo that I think we can all get on board with. One of Wyoming's favorite sons was recently spotted with everyone's favorite Yellowstone character. That's right, Ian Munsick and Cole Hauser, who plays Rip on Yellowstone, were seen palling around in Idaho a few days ago.
New Photos Appears to Show ‘Chloe’ Ghost at the Most Haunted Home in Louisiana
On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
Wyoming Is Home To Some Truly Wild Conspiracy Theories
If you live in Wyoming you might have heard a lot of conspiracy theories from people who live in the state. Sure, some people in Wyoming believe some pretty out-there things. But those are conspiracy theories from in Wyoming, mostly about what is happening outside of Wyoming. But what about...
New Web Series Tribute To Wyoming Legend Chris LeDoux
There is no doubt that when you hear the last name LeDoux, you know the family we're talking about. Legendary rodeo champion and country music icon Chris LeDoux made his impact on the music world in the early 1970's and continues today. His son Ned, followed in his dad's footsteps...
Laramie’s Horst Wins State AARP Andrus Award
Laramie’s Bernadette “Bernie” Horst will be named the AARP Wyoming 2022 AARP Andrus Award Winner, honoring the state’s top volunteer over the age of 50 during a banquet in Casper on Friday, Oct. 14, according to a release from AARP. Horst was one of three finalists...
Josh Allen Probably Wishes The Bills Were In Wyoming With All The Taxes He Pays
I'm sure we can all agree that one of the best perks of living and working in Wyoming is the state income tax system or lack thereof. Getting your paycheck without having to give money over to the Cowboy State each paycheck is quite the perk if you like to keep your money.
Gas Prices Continue Rising Nationally and in Wyoming as OPEC+ Cuts oil Production
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 9.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.85 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 8.1 cents higher than a month ago and 39.5 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.47 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.39 a gallon.
Idaho Man Arrested In Laramie For Aggravated Assault Charges
An Idaho man is currently in jail facing aggravated assault charges. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 7:42 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to a reported assault in the 1800 block of W. Curtis Street. The victim was reported having been sprayed with bear spray and hit with a baton.
