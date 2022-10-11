ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Humid again today with spotty showers, trade winds return tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect humid conditions with pockets of heavy rainfall through Thursday. Moderate trades return Friday afternoon. Windward areas could be showery at times this weekend, especially over the eastern half of the state, where increased moisture will likely linger. Drier air will move in by Saturday, which should make temperatures feel much cooler than the past few days. Trade winds will weaken again early next week.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Humid conditions persist with more possible thunderstorms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect humid conditions with periods of heavy rainfall through at least Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorm are possible, especially during afternoon hours. A front will move into the state Friday and Saturday, then stall out and dissipate over the central or eastern islands Sunday into early next week. This front will drive a return of moderate trade winds and more typical trade wind weather with lower humidity levels. At this time, there is still a bit of uncertainty regarding how showery it will be for the weekend.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - Weekend outlook

Finally saying HELLO to our trade winds and feeling more comfortable. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather. The winds have been coming in from the south at times, bringing up our humidity and also more pop up storms! It sure is warm! When will the trades return?
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now JR Meteorologist

It is going to feel more comfortable this weekend but some passing windward and mauka showers will still come our way. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather. The winds have been coming in from the south at times, bringing up our humidity and also more pop up storms! It sure is warm! When will the trades return?
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Brown water advisory issued for Hilo Bay and Hāmākua Coast

The state Department of Health has issued a brown water advisory for Hilo Bay and along the Hāmākua Coast on the Big Island. Recent rain resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff because of possible...
HILO, HI
wanderingwheatleys.com

Hiking the Waihe’e Ridge Trail in Maui

The Waihe’e Ridge Trail is an excellent 2.5-mile hike located in North Maui with an elevation of 1,563 feet. Even though the Waihe’e Ridge Trail trail is not long, its difficulty is moderate as it is steep, but the views are incredibly rewarding. The Waihe’e Valley has views...
TRAVEL
BEAT OF HAWAII

More Avoidable, Tragic Hawaii Drownings Perplexing

In the past week, multiple searches and rescues of swimmers happened on Maui and Kauai. Most of these were avoidable. And this time, they don’t appear to be related to any connection between Hawaii snorkeling drowning and air travel. On Monday, Maui ocean safety and fire department first responders...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting as early as spring, visitors will have to pay to park at Ulua Beach and the Kamaole Beach Parks in South Maui. Residents with a valid Hawaii State Driver’s License who register with the Maui Resident Program will have free parking there at all times. In addition, only residents will be allowed to park there from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
TRAVEL
mauinow.com

Multiple ocean rescues at Nāpili Bay, Drowning reported at Kapalua Bay

Ocean Safety personnel and Fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls in the areas of Kapalua Bay and Nāpili Bay at around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. According to department reports, multiple swimmers were rescued approximately 300 yards from shore at Nāpili Bay following reports that they were in distress. One adult female was assessed on shore and did not require transport to the hospital.
ACCIDENTS
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Currency rates

Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. 18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus breaks down unemployment numbers...
HAWAII STATE

