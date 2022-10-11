Read full article on original website
BBC
British Cycling's Shell deal 'controversial' but could give governing body 'a voice' - Hoy
British Cycling's partnership with Shell is "controversial" but could help persuade the oil giant to look at its environmental policies, says Sir Chris Hoy. British Cycling announced the eight-year sponsorship deal on Monday but received widespread criticism. Hoy said it could allow British Cycling to "have a voice in an...
BBC
Barrow: BAE Systems to recruit 1,200 workers for MoD submarine plans
More than 1,000 jobs are being offered at BAE Systems working on the Royal Navy's new generation of submarines. BAE secured contracts in May worth over £2bn, alongside Rolls-Royce, to begin the third major phase of the nuclear deterrent programme, Dreadnought. The company is looking to hire about 1,200...
Ex-minister Lord Frost warns Liz Truss not to cave in to Brussels' demands just to solve Northern Ireland Brexit row despite admitting impasse had led to 'fragile' relationship with the EU
Lord Frost fired a warning shot at Liz Truss over Northern Ireland today, warning the Prime Minister not to cave in to EU demands to solve the ongoing post-Brexit trade row. Frost, who led UK negotiations with Brussels ahead of quitting the bloc, hit out as he faced peers this afternoon.
Lidl launches UK’s first supermarket laundry detergent refill stations
Lidl has launched the UK’s first-ever supermarket laundry detergent refill stations in a bid to help its customers cut down on plastic and costs.The budget supermarket is trialling the innovation in stores in Lichfield, Staffordshire and Swadlincote, Derbyshire.These trials follow a successful pilot of a larger refill machine at Kingswinford, West Midlands earlier this year.The new refillable “smart pouch” will see shoppers able to refill their laundry detergent bag with Lidl’s own-brand detergent.The supermarket has said that shoppers will save 20 per refill when compared to single-use products.Each machine can fill over 245 pouches, and the pouches have the...
Canadian owners of Signature care homes avoid UK taxes, researchers claim
Firm owning chain where workers at one of its 36 homes were fired over abuse reportedly shifts profits offshore
UK watchdog to examine Viasat's Inmarsat takeover
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has referred Viasat's (VSAT.O) $7.3 billion takeover of satellite rival Inmarsat for an in-depth investigation, it said on Friday, raising the prospect of the deal being delayed.
helihub.com
Aberdeen Airport welcomes first supply of SAF
Aberdeen International Airport has welcomed its first commercial delivery of sustainable aviation fuel. The SAF was delivered by Air bp and will be blended with traditional jet fuel for Bristow flights to bp’s North Sea offshore operations in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). bp is the first North Sea...
Tory-led council votes to demand Truss stick to no fracking pledge
Fylde council, home to Preston New Road shale gas site in Lancashire, unanimously backs motion
