BBC

Barrow: BAE Systems to recruit 1,200 workers for MoD submarine plans

More than 1,000 jobs are being offered at BAE Systems working on the Royal Navy's new generation of submarines. BAE secured contracts in May worth over £2bn, alongside Rolls-Royce, to begin the third major phase of the nuclear deterrent programme, Dreadnought. The company is looking to hire about 1,200...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Ex-minister Lord Frost warns Liz Truss not to cave in to Brussels' demands just to solve Northern Ireland Brexit row despite admitting impasse had led to 'fragile' relationship with the EU

Lord Frost fired a warning shot at Liz Truss over Northern Ireland today, warning the Prime Minister not to cave in to EU demands to solve the ongoing post-Brexit trade row. Frost, who led UK negotiations with Brussels ahead of quitting the bloc, hit out as he faced peers this afternoon.
POLITICS
The Independent

Lidl launches UK’s first supermarket laundry detergent refill stations

Lidl has launched the UK’s first-ever supermarket laundry detergent refill stations in a bid to help its customers cut down on plastic and costs.The budget supermarket is trialling the innovation in stores in Lichfield, Staffordshire and Swadlincote, Derbyshire.These trials follow a successful pilot of a larger refill machine at Kingswinford, West Midlands earlier this year.The new refillable “smart pouch” will see shoppers able to refill their laundry detergent bag with Lidl’s own-brand detergent.The supermarket has said that shoppers will save 20 per refill when compared to single-use products.Each machine can fill over 245 pouches, and the pouches have the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

UK watchdog to examine Viasat's Inmarsat takeover

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has referred Viasat's (VSAT.O) $7.3 billion takeover of satellite rival Inmarsat for an in-depth investigation, it said on Friday, raising the prospect of the deal being delayed.
BUSINESS
helihub.com

Aberdeen Airport welcomes first supply of SAF

Aberdeen International Airport has welcomed its first commercial delivery of sustainable aviation fuel. The SAF was delivered by Air bp and will be blended with traditional jet fuel for Bristow flights to bp’s North Sea offshore operations in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). bp is the first North Sea...
LIFESTYLE

