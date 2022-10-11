Read full article on original website
Related
How the wealthy use life insurance to escape estate tax and why the tactic is now attracting scrutiny
Private placement life insurance can allow the rich to pass down assets to their children without incurring estate tax. Now a senator is investigating.
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life as part of asset management deal
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) signed a partnership deal to manage certain investments for Resolution Life and has agreed to invest $500 million in the life insurance group, the companies said on Wednesday.
India's HCL Technologies raises 2023 revenue growth target on order strength
BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - IT services firm HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue growth forecast and reported a 7.1% rise in September-quarter profit, helped by a rise in new order wins.
Four tech updates to enhance hybrid lifestyles in 2023
What does it mean to embrace a hybrid lifestyle that achieves maximum freedom, while also considering sustainability? We explore four upcoming tech releases that can help power a smarter and more flexible future.
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Lucid Accelerated Higher Today
Lucid reported 2,282 vehicle deliveries in the third quarter of 2022. Management reaffirmed 2022 vehicle production guidance of 6,000 to 7,000. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Business Insider
The Fed is draining the stock market and even the 'healthy fish' will die, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says
The Fed's scramble to hike rates and lower liquidity is draining the stock market, Barry Sternlicht warned. The billionaire investor pointed to the Fed's delayed response to inflation, which risks tipping the economy into a recession. "So you thought the healthy fish would survive and the sick fish would die....
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
Chipmaker Intel is planning massive layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs as demand dwindles and the US imposes new curbs against China: report
Intel is planning major layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs, per Bloomberg. The US introduced export controls which could limit the sales of semiconductors made using US technology. Chipmaker Intel Corp. is planning a major downsizing that's likely to affect thousands of jobs in order to cut...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pfizer's chief commercial officer says that although the company developed its Covid-19 vaccine with many remote employees, working in person is 'critical' to office culture
Nearly 2 years after the company helped to develop the Covid vaccine, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said it's time to get back to the office. Though many worked from home during the vaccine's development, Pfizer's culture was "banked" from years of in-person work, she said. Some companies have recently faced backlash...
Wall St drops as consumer data stokes inflation worry
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path could trigger a recession, while investors digested the early stages of earnings season.
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
TechCrunch
6 investors share where they draw the line when it comes to ethical issues
Like most professions involving power and wealth, venture capital also sometimes attracts people for whom doing the right thing isn’t a concern. Limited regulatory oversight and a lack of transparency mean that investors can often get off scot-free for not factoring ethics into their investment philosophy. We’ve all seen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EtaPRO©Asset Performance & Condition Monitoring Software Implemented at the Pathua Geothermal Power Plant to Protect Their Most Critical Equipment
AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Amidst a global move towards renewable energy sources, decarbonization and net zero emissions, EtaPRO LLC, a Toshiba Group Company, has installed its asset condition and monitoring solution at Indonesia’s PT Geo Dipa Energi (Persero) (GDE) geothermal power plant*1 through a contract with Toshiba Asia Pacific Indonesia.*2 EtaPRO uses IoT and AI technologies, including predictive failure diagnosis and performance monitoring, to optimize GDE’s plant performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005236/en/ Image 1: photo of Patuha Geothermal Power Plant (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Q3 data reminds us that venture debt is not a Hail Mary
And yet, when venture capitalists started to pull back from equity investing earlier this year because frothy market conditions made them realize that valuations were too high, it became a topic of discussion again. Across the industry, from founders to investors to reporters, the rhetoric among many was that we’d see a drastic rise in venture debt this year.
Business Insider
Why Laser Photonics Shares Jumped By Around 44%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares climbed 107.7% to close at $0.3395 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) shares gained 62.3% to close at $40.00 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.
TechCrunch
SecuriThings is bringing order to IoT device management with $21M investment
Today the company announced a $21 million Series B. Roy Dagan, company CEO and co-founder, says that while companies are spending inordinate amounts of money on this equipment, they often don’t know if they are even working because they lack visibility. “We built the ultimate system to help them automate the management of these devices at scale, and really provide the equivalent of an IT type of system for managing these kinds of devices,” Dagan told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Founders shouldn’t bet on a Q4 venture capital resurgence
Then the market went nuts for a few years, and such breaks became rarer as investors, by our read, wanted to stay close to their workstations to avoid missing out on a hot deal that might close in hours or days, instead of the traditional weeks and months. The decline in activity that many of us felt has been reflected in Q3 data that TechCrunch has analyzed to date.
Business Insider
Jamie Dimon's 'gut' tells him the Fed will have to hike rates over the expected range of 4% to 4.5% to cool inflation
Jamie Dimon said the Fed's benchmark rate will likely have to go beyond 4% to 4.5%, per Bloomberg. The Fed's benchmark rate is now in the 3% to 3.25% range, after five rate hikes this year so far. The CEO of JPMorgan said he thinks the US economy is unlikely...
TechCrunch
Vanta lands $40M to automate cybersecurity compliance
CEO Christina Cacioppo tells TechCrunch that the new cash will be used to support Vanta’s customer acquisition, product R&D and go-to-market efforts. It brings the company’s total capital raised to $203 million. Cacioppo founded Vanta in 2016 to — in her words — “help companies achieve and maintain...
Transportation and logistics companies are betting their business models on 5G amid cost, infrastructure, and adoption challenges
5G delivers new capabilities to transportation and logistics industries, with many companies betting their business models on the network. But experts warn it's not the panacea for success.
Comments / 0