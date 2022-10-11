ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Lucid Accelerated Higher Today

Lucid reported 2,282 vehicle deliveries in the third quarter of 2022. Management reaffirmed 2022 vehicle production guidance of 6,000 to 7,000. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Business Insider

Chipmaker Intel is planning massive layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs as demand dwindles and the US imposes new curbs against China: report

Intel is planning major layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs, per Bloomberg. The US introduced export controls which could limit the sales of semiconductors made using US technology. Chipmaker Intel Corp. is planning a major downsizing that's likely to affect thousands of jobs in order to cut...
Business Insider

Pfizer's chief commercial officer says that although the company developed its Covid-19 vaccine with many remote employees, working in person is 'critical' to office culture

Nearly 2 years after the company helped to develop the Covid vaccine, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said it's time to get back to the office. Though many worked from home during the vaccine's development, Pfizer's culture was "banked" from years of in-person work, she said. Some companies have recently faced backlash...
Reuters

Wall St drops as consumer data stokes inflation worry

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday as worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path could trigger a recession, while investors digested the early stages of earnings season.
TechCrunch

6 investors share where they draw the line when it comes to ethical issues

Like most professions involving power and wealth, venture capital also sometimes attracts people for whom doing the right thing isn’t a concern. Limited regulatory oversight and a lack of transparency mean that investors can often get off scot-free for not factoring ethics into their investment philosophy. We’ve all seen...
The Associated Press

EtaPRO©Asset Performance & Condition Monitoring Software Implemented at the Pathua Geothermal Power Plant to Protect Their Most Critical Equipment

AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Amidst a global move towards renewable energy sources, decarbonization and net zero emissions, EtaPRO LLC, a Toshiba Group Company, has installed its asset condition and monitoring solution at Indonesia’s PT Geo Dipa Energi (Persero) (GDE) geothermal power plant*1 through a contract with Toshiba Asia Pacific Indonesia.*2 EtaPRO uses IoT and AI technologies, including predictive failure diagnosis and performance monitoring, to optimize GDE’s plant performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005236/en/ Image 1: photo of Patuha Geothermal Power Plant (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Q3 data reminds us that venture debt is not a Hail Mary

And yet, when venture capitalists started to pull back from equity investing earlier this year because frothy market conditions made them realize that valuations were too high, it became a topic of discussion again. Across the industry, from founders to investors to reporters, the rhetoric among many was that we’d see a drastic rise in venture debt this year.
Business Insider

Why Laser Photonics Shares Jumped By Around 44%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares climbed 107.7% to close at $0.3395 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) shares gained 62.3% to close at $40.00 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.
TechCrunch

SecuriThings is bringing order to IoT device management with $21M investment

Today the company announced a $21 million Series B. Roy Dagan, company CEO and co-founder, says that while companies are spending inordinate amounts of money on this equipment, they often don’t know if they are even working because they lack visibility. “We built the ultimate system to help them automate the management of these devices at scale, and really provide the equivalent of an IT type of system for managing these kinds of devices,” Dagan told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch

Founders shouldn’t bet on a Q4 venture capital resurgence

Then the market went nuts for a few years, and such breaks became rarer as investors, by our read, wanted to stay close to their workstations to avoid missing out on a hot deal that might close in hours or days, instead of the traditional weeks and months. The decline in activity that many of us felt has been reflected in Q3 data that TechCrunch has analyzed to date.
TechCrunch

Vanta lands $40M to automate cybersecurity compliance

CEO Christina Cacioppo tells TechCrunch that the new cash will be used to support Vanta’s customer acquisition, product R&D and go-to-market efforts. It brings the company’s total capital raised to $203 million. Cacioppo founded Vanta in 2016 to — in her words — “help companies achieve and maintain...
