Colorado State

Lions Rescued And Airlifted From Ukraine To Colorado

Since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, there have been a whole bunch of people who have lost everything, their homes, their belongings, family members, friends, and in general life as they've known it. It's been heartbreaking to see, to say the least, and in addition to that heartbreak for...
Don’t Miss This: Free Application Dates for College in Colorado

For a limited time, residents of Colorado can apply for college for free. According to the Colorado Department of Higher Education, free application days for applying to college are back for residents of Colorado. College Application Fees Can Add Up Quickly. If you've ever applied for college before, you're probably...
Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
This Person Owns More Land Than Anyone Else In Colorado

You've probably had a dozen people tell you to "buy dirt." Well, this person listened, and as of 2022, owns more land than anyone else in Colorado. It just so happens the person owning the most land in Colorado also claims another major title when it comes to real estate. Meet Colorado's largest landowner.
Halloween Hike: Colorado’s Phantom Terrace Is Exposed, Scary, and Stunning

If you aren't afraid of heights, the Phantom Terrace hike is a Colorado hike for your bucket list - even if it's not for Halloween. This is a hike that offers some splendid views of the Sangre De Cristo Mountains in south-central Colorado. The area is known for red hues emanating from the peaks at sunrise and sunset. It's gonna be work, but the end result will be some dazzling views.
WESTCLIFFE, CO
You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in

A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
Do You Know Colorado’s Cool Connection to Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk?’

You get it, she's a lawyer that's also a Hulk. Mark Ruffalo is in it, yadda yadda. The Marvel TV show is taking off on Disney+, but the character has been around much longer. If you're starting to stock up on conversation starters or fillers for the upcoming holiday season, I have one you can tuck into your pocket. You're friends/family/acquaintances will be impressed with your "Marvel-ous" knowledge.
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
