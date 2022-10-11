Read full article on original website
Conn. officers’ deaths hit home for retired Providence deputy chief
The city of Bristol, Connecticut, is reeling after three officers were ambushed and shot while responding to a domestic call Wednesday night.
State board upholds firing of Ledyard police officer
A state board upheld the firing of a Ledyard police officer following an unreported use of force during a wellness check. The post State board upholds firing of Ledyard police officer appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
2 found guilty in 2018 Providence drive-by murder
A jury found Chandanoeuth Hay, 32, and Jaythan Hang, 23, guilty of murder, conspiracy, and gun charges in the death in the death of David Page.
McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
Police probing lack of response to Providence laundromat assault
"It came out of nowhere," CJ Miller said. "I think that his pride might have got in the way."
Smithfield police chief explains why department passed on body cameras
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Out of all of the cities and towns in the state of Rhode Island, only one police department didn’t join the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. Smithfield Police Chief Richard Saint Sauveur said the department isn’t obligated to join the program. He said an internal investigation showed the program isn’t necessary because his department is transparent and has a great relationship with the community.
Rhode Island prison warden arrested in Connecticut on felony domestic violence charges
Connecticut State Police have charged a Rhode Island prison warden with felony assault in connection with a domestic incident. Daniel Martin, 56, was arrested Aug. 10 at his Killingly home, along with his wife, Kimberly Martin. Police initially charged Daniel Martin with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, but the charges were upgraded to second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. Kimberly Martin was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
Police seek arrest warrant after apparent roommate strangulation, argument with officers
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3pm this evening, the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community based residential facility for the report of someone being choked by their roommate. Officers responded and made contact with the victim who said he had been choked by the roommate numerous times.
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
Man who kidnapped, murdered Boston woman sentenced to life in prison
BOSTON, Mass. – The Providence man who kidnapped and murdered a Boston woman three years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Louis Coleman, 36, was sentenced in federal court in Boston, months after he was found guilty of kidnapping resulting in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia.
2 teens hit by car in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Friday after they were hit by a vehicle in Attleboro. The 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were struck around 6:40 a.m. while crossing at the intersection of County and Bushee streets, according to Attleboro police. The driver, an 88-year-old man, failed to stop or […]
Pawtucket domestic violence investigation results in large drug seizure, including edibles
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — An investigation into a possible domestic assault involving a gun resulted in Pawtucket police seizing large amount of drugs, including marijuana edible packages with popular snack labels. Police said they executed a court-search warrant on Reservoir Avenue Wednesday. During the search, police seized a large...
Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont
A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
Burrillville man accused of planting suspicious device at Connecticut drive-in
(WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said a Burrillville man was arrested for allegedly leaving an improvised explosive device inside a bathroom at a Connecticut drive-in. State troopers were called to the Mansfield Drive-In on June 12 for a report of a suspicious device inside a restroom. The caller said the business was made aware of the device by a customer.
Police Log: Valet Switcharoo; Doggie Doo-doo Don’t
1:18 p.m. – A caller told police a couple were shouting at each other on Marlborough Street. Police confirmed it was a verbal argument only; the couple left in a rideshare car. 1:30 a.m. – An employee of Ocean State Veterinary Clinic on South County Trail told police a...
West Springfield Man Goes To Prison In Company Theft
A West Springfield man is being federally sentenced for embezzlement. According to the Justice Department, 70-year-old Gerald Burke will spend two-and-a-half years in prison for stealing over one-point-four-million dollars. The DOJ says Burke was the controller of a privately-owned metal-stamping company in Chicopee. He allegedly embezzled the money from 2011...
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
Why Puerto Ricans rallied to change a Providence street name
Its former Bishop Street name bared too much resemblance to a vulgar word in Puerto Rican Spanish.
