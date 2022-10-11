ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burrillville, RI
Burrillville, RI
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Smithfield police chief explains why department passed on body cameras

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Out of all of the cities and towns in the state of Rhode Island, only one police department didn’t join the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. Smithfield Police Chief Richard Saint Sauveur said the department isn’t obligated to join the program. He said an internal investigation showed the program isn’t necessary because his department is transparent and has a great relationship with the community.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Register Citizen

Rhode Island prison warden arrested in Connecticut on felony domestic violence charges

Connecticut State Police have charged a Rhode Island prison warden with felony assault in connection with a domestic incident. Daniel Martin, 56, was arrested Aug. 10 at his Killingly home, along with his wife, Kimberly Martin. Police initially charged Daniel Martin with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, but the charges were upgraded to second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. Kimberly Martin was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut State Police#Politics State#Rockville Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

2 teens hit by car in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Friday after they were hit by a vehicle in Attleboro. The 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were struck around 6:40 a.m. while crossing at the intersection of County and Bushee streets, according to Attleboro police. The driver, an 88-year-old man, failed to stop or […]
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket domestic violence investigation results in large drug seizure, including edibles

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — An investigation into a possible domestic assault involving a gun resulted in Pawtucket police seizing large amount of drugs, including marijuana edible packages with popular snack labels. Police said they executed a court-search warrant on Reservoir Avenue Wednesday. During the search, police seized a large...
sheltonherald.com

Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont

A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
HARTFORD, CT
Turnto10.com

Burrillville man accused of planting suspicious device at Connecticut drive-in

(WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said a Burrillville man was arrested for allegedly leaving an improvised explosive device inside a bathroom at a Connecticut drive-in. State troopers were called to the Mansfield Drive-In on June 12 for a report of a suspicious device inside a restroom. The caller said the business was made aware of the device by a customer.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Valet Switcharoo; Doggie Doo-doo Don’t

1:18 p.m. – A caller told police a couple were shouting at each other on Marlborough Street. Police confirmed it was a verbal argument only; the couple left in a rideshare car. 1:30 a.m. – An employee of Ocean State Veterinary Clinic on South County Trail told police a...
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

West Springfield Man Goes To Prison In Company Theft

A West Springfield man is being federally sentenced for embezzlement. According to the Justice Department, 70-year-old Gerald Burke will spend two-and-a-half years in prison for stealing over one-point-four-million dollars. The DOJ says Burke was the controller of a privately-owned metal-stamping company in Chicopee. He allegedly embezzled the money from 2011...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy