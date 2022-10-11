ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German court: Man ordered arson attack on own restaurant

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — A German court convicted the owner of a Turkish restaurant Tuesday of ordering an arson attack that he blamed on far-right extremists in the eastern city of Chemnitz four years ago.

The arson attack in October 2018 happened a few weeks after Chemnitz was shaken by anti-migrant protests following the killing of a German man for which a Syrian migrant was later convicted.

The Chemnitz regional court ruled found the 50-year-old restaurant owner guilty of 15 counts of attempted murder and fraud. Judges said he had ordered the attack to obtain a large insurance payout, leaving open a window through which unknown accomplices were able to enter the restaurant.

At the time of the attack, 15 people were sleeping in apartments above the restaurant. Nobody was seriously injured.

German police initially said a xenophobic motive couldn’t be ruled out but that they were investigating “in all directions.”

The court sentenced the defendant to eight years in prison, German news agency dpa reported.

The defendant’s lawyers had sought his acquittal. The verdict can be appealed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Germany: Man bites police dog, woman punches officer

BERLIN — (AP) — Police in Germany said Friday they detained a man for resisting arrest and biting a service dog. Officers were called to a dispute between two 29-year-old men and a 35-year-old woman in the western town of Ginsheim-Gustavsburg shortly after midnight. The trio acted in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Berlin#German Police#Fraud#Dpa#Turkish#Chemnitz#Syrian#The Associated Press
960 The Ref

Prosecutor makes final case for school shooter's execution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The lead prosecutor of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz made his final push Tuesday to persuade jurors to sentence him to death, telling them during his closing argument that the 2018 attack that killed 17 people was cold, calculated and meticulously planned and deserving of execution.
PARKLAND, FL
AFP

Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting

The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest mass shooting is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials said Friday. The North Carolina shooting occurred after a jury earlier in the day rejected the death penalty and backed life imprisonment for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
960 The Ref

Raleigh shooting: 15-year-old boy suspected of killing 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police said a 15-year-old boy remained hospitalized in critical condition on Friday, one day after authorities said he killed five people and injured two others in a shooting in Raleigh. Authorities identified the people slain as 52-year-old Nicole Conners, 49-year-old Susan Karnatz, 35-year-old Mary Marshall, 29-year-old...
RALEIGH, NC
960 The Ref

Ex-Texas cop charged for shooting teen eating hamburger

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — A now-former San Antonio police officer was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer for shooting and gravely wounding a teen eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald’s parking lot. The teen had begun driving away when the officer opened fire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
960 The Ref

Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush

BRISTOL, Conn. — (AP) — Two police officers who were shot dead in Connecticut had apparently been drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday. A third officer was wounded in the gunfire. State police said in a release that the...
BRISTOL, CT
960 The Ref

Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother is ‘prime suspect,’ police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia toddler who was reported missing last week is believed to be dead and his mother is a “prime suspect” in the case, police said Thursday. Update 4:37 p.m. EDT Oct. 13: In a Facebook post, Chatham County police Chief Jeff Hadley said an investigation over the past eight days led to the belief that Quinton Simon was dead.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
85K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy