WJFW-TV
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
fox47.com
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in...
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
WOOD
Six Tornadoes Touched Down in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday
Here’s four radar images (four different radar products) of a line of showers and thunderstorms (there wasn’t much lightning with this) that what appears to have produced 6 brief, small tornadoes in SE Wisconsin. Check out the comments here. Video of one of the tornadoes. Time-lapse of tornado-warned storm coming into Milwaukee. Tornado video. A 73 mph wind gust was recorded at Cudahy WI. In less than 90 minutes, more tornado warnings (7) were issued across Wisconsin than any other October on record dating back to 1986 (previous max 6). Since 1950, there have (before Wed.) been 22 in the state. On October 3, 1903 – two violent tornadoes occurred in Wisconsin and another strong tornado in Illinois. More tornado video. Car stops for tornado. Big tree snapped off.
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Company Has Product in Final Four of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Wednesday the Top 4 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The Loadmaster 2X from H&S Manufacturing in Marshfield is in the final four. Over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust and growing manufacturing industry.
Wisconsin, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
The Midwest is home to many animals who are looking for a warm place to stay this fall and wineter. Some furry freinds try to sneak into the house. While bats and birds usually go to the attic, other animals like mice might go for the walls. Others sometimes find themselves in or around the garage.
nbc15.com
DNR aims to save disappearing songbird
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Be patient on rural roads’: Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers about passing farm tractors
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is using dashcam footage to remind motorists about passing agricultural vehicles. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page reminding drivers about not passing farm tractors in a no-passing zone. In the video, two vehicles were seen passing a farm vehicle. The...
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
NWS confirms 4 weak tornadoes hit SE Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday. All four of the tornadoes were rated EF-0 — the weakest classification on the Enhanced Fujita scale. All of them touched down between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. The first tornado, packing...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Corn Production Down, But Kernels Harvested May Hit an All-Time High
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Though total production of corn in Wisconsin will be down compared to last year, the amount of kernels harvested per acre may come in at an all-time high. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the National Ag Statistics Service's monthly Crop Production report says corn production is...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DOT Holding Public Involvement Meeting for Repaving Project on Highway 13
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting to discuss a proposed highway repaving project on WIS 13 from 2nd Street North and County P between Rudolph and Marshfield. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday Oct. 25, 2022, from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Rudolph Fire...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISN
Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
