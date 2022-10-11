ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WJFW-TV

Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin

Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in...
WISCONSIN STATE
#Deer#Peak Season
WOOD

Six Tornadoes Touched Down in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday

Here’s four radar images (four different radar products) of a line of showers and thunderstorms (there wasn’t much lightning with this) that what appears to have produced 6 brief, small tornadoes in SE Wisconsin. Check out the comments here. Video of one of the tornadoes. Time-lapse of tornado-warned storm coming into Milwaukee. Tornado video. A 73 mph wind gust was recorded at Cudahy WI. In less than 90 minutes, more tornado warnings (7) were issued across Wisconsin than any other October on record dating back to 1986 (previous max 6). Since 1950, there have (before Wed.) been 22 in the state. On October 3, 1903 – two violent tornadoes occurred in Wisconsin and another strong tornado in Illinois. More tornado video. Car stops for tornado. Big tree snapped off.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Company Has Product in Final Four of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Wednesday the Top 4 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The Loadmaster 2X from H&S Manufacturing in Marshfield is in the final four. Over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust and growing manufacturing industry.
MARSHFIELD, WI
State
Wisconsin State
nbc15.com

DNR aims to save disappearing songbird

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

NWS confirms 4 weak tornadoes hit SE Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday. All four of the tornadoes were rated EF-0 — the weakest classification on the Enhanced Fujita scale. All of them touched down between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. The first tornado, packing...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI
whbl.com

Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later

It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.

