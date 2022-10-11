Read full article on original website
Top 200 ’70s Songs
Focusing on a decade in which classic rock came into its own, the below list of the Top 200 '70s Songs spans the gamut of cornerstone bands. Some were on their way out. But former members of the Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel began crafting solo gems for the ages. The stalwart Rolling Stones, meanwhile, showed they weren't going anywhere – fighting through addiction only to emerge right in the middle of the disco zeitgeist.
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Cover of Commodores’ ‘Nightshift’
Bruce Springsteen has released “Nightshift,” the latest song from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. The tune was originally released by the Commodores in 1985 and was dedicated to singers Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye, who had both died the year prior. “Nightshift” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the Commodores’ first hit following the departure of Lionel Richie.
Stephen Pearcy Album to Include Unheard Ratt Songs
Stephen Pearcy revealed that his upcoming solo album would include previously unheard Ratt songs. The singer reported that the recording was completed for the record, which is titled Legacy, although no release date was announced. “It’s coming together, finally picked the songs, finished sequencing, next mix and mastering,” Pearcy wrote...
Steve Vai to Release ‘Straight-Ahead Rock’ Album From 1991
Steve Vai is planning a return to his hard-rocking '80s and early-'90s roots with the release of a "straight-ahead rock" album that he original recorded around 1991. The guitarist told Al.com that he's already got his eye on the follow-up to his latest solo LP, Inviolate, which he released in January. "And the next record I have coming out — and this is a shocker, for whoever's interested — but I recorded a record in around 1991 and I spent about two weeks on it and it's this very straight-ahead rock," he said. "It's music that I wrote that I wanted to listen to while riding my Harley Davidson with me and my friends."
Queen Announces Mammoth ‘The Miracle’ Box Set Reissue
Queen will release an expanded collector’s edition of their 1989 album The Miracle on Nov. 18. The Miracle Collector’s Edition is available to preorder now on the band’s website in a variety of configurations. The most extensive — the Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition bundle — arrives as an eight-disc box set that includes a “long-lost original LP cut” and CD copy of the album. Four other CDs will contain The Miracle Sessions; an Alternative Miracle comprising bonus tracks, B-sides, extended and single versions; an instrumental disc of The Miracle; and a disc of radio interviews.
What it's like to watch P!nk fly over ACL Fest
If God had meant for pop stars to fly, they'd have wings. P!nk's always been a rebel, though. So, there you are. It's Day 2 of Weekend 2 of Austin City Limits Music Festival. You're tired; your individual ligaments have taken an Ambien. You've inhaled Liquid Death and dust in equal quantities. It's the end of the night at the American Express stage, and you've camped out this long for one reason. ...
Queen’s ‘Face it Alone’ Featuring Freddie Mercury Out Thursday
Queen will unveil a previously unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury titled “Face It Alone” on Thursday. The band has been teasing the release with a series of billboards around the world that say “Queen – Face It Alone” and include a picture Mercury and a QR code. The signs first appeared in London and have since been spotted in Canada, Mexico, Japan and more.
40 Years Ago: Kiss Refuses to Die Quietly With ‘I Love It Loud’
The Vinnie Vincent era of Kiss did not start quietly. "I Love It Loud," co-written with Gene Simmons by the man then known as Vincent Cusano, was the first single released from Kiss' 1982 album Creatures of the Night and one of three he helped pen for the album. (The others were "Killer" with Simmons and "I Still Love You" with Paul Stanley.)
Red Hot Chili Peppers, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen': Album Review
Excess has always been part of Red Hot Chili Peppers ' game-plan, or at least it's something in their DNA. From the marathon lengths of their albums – none starting with 1991's breakthrough Blood Sugar Sex Magik has clocked in at less than 50 minutes; most run more than an hour, including a 2006 double LP – to the lifestyle choices that have resulted in multiple stints in rehab, this is a band that has little idea how to harness all of their energy and testosterone.
Jack Harlow announced as upcoming host, musical guest for SNL
The "Talk of the Town" is back to work back-to-back at NBC's Saturday Night Live, following Megan Thee Stallion. The Louisville-based man of many talents will once again be center stage as he hosts and serves as the musical guest for SNL on Oct. 29. This will be Harlow's first time hosting the...
The English: Emily Blunt ‘loved’ working with ‘freak genius’ director Hugo Blick
Emily Blunt has said that she “loved” working with “freak genius” writer and director Hugo Blick in their upcoming western television drama The English.The British actress stars in the six-part series set in in 1890s America which explores the unlikely connection between an aristocratic Englishwoman (Blunt) and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, played by Chaske Spencer.“Hugo is a freak genius as I tell him often. He just has written the most dexterous, complicated, otherworldly script and yet he’s a wonderful director because he doesn’t cling too tightly to his words,” Ms Blunt said.Sign up for our newsletters.
‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72
Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane has passed away at the age of 72. In a statement to the BBC, his agent Belinda Wright announced the news and praised the actor for his talent and his ability to bring joy to others. "He will probably be best remembered...
Graham Nash to Release Compilation With Estranged David Crosby
Graham Nash said he misses and appreciates David Crosby, despite being locked in a bitter war of words with his estranged former bandmate for the past several years. Nash, one-quarter of the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young supergroup, has curated a new compilation album that features him and Crosby singing vocal harmonies with several of their musical contemporaries. The album does not yet have a title or release date.
Waters, Gilmour and Mason to Appear in New Syd Barrett Documentary
Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about Pink Floyd co-founder Syd Barrett. Titled Have You Got It Yet? after an unreleased Barrett song, the film was started by longtime Floyd collaborator Storm Thorgerson, and taken over by Roddy Bogawa after Thorgerson’s death in 2013. It explores Barrett’s...
When Don Henley Waged War on the Media With ‘Dirty Laundry’
Following the bitter demise of the Eagles, Don Henley proved he hadn't lost his knack for a pop hook — or one ounce of cantankerousness — with his scathing Top 5 hit "Dirty Laundry." The singer and drummer was apprehensive about being thrust into the spotlight as he...
Break Out the Tissues for This Emotional Reunion at New York Comic Con [WATCH]
New York Comic Con hit the Empire State this past weekend, and one particular event at the Javits Center in Manhattan had sci-fi fans on the brink of tears, if they weren't bawling already. The event in question happened on Saturday, and featured the reunion of the two stars of...
