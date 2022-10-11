LONG BEACH, Calif — Chad Phuong is the pit master behind Battambang, a pop-up barbecue spot that locals in Long Beach love because of its unique blend of flavors. Phuong blends the story of his life into the flavors of his dishes. As a child, he was a refugee who walked from Cambodia to the Thai border, moved to Long Beach, then spent five years in Texas learning how to smoke meat.

