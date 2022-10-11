Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay News 9
Taste of Soul returns to Crenshaw Blvd. Saturday
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The biggest free street festival in California will return as a live event Saturday after two years of being virtual. Whether it’s soul food or soul music, the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival is back in person and expected to be bigger than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens it up to pedestrians.
Bay News 9
The Cambodian Cowboy serves up unique Texas-Cambodian fusion barbecue
LONG BEACH, Calif — Chad Phuong is the pit master behind Battambang, a pop-up barbecue spot that locals in Long Beach love because of its unique blend of flavors. Phuong blends the story of his life into the flavors of his dishes. As a child, he was a refugee who walked from Cambodia to the Thai border, moved to Long Beach, then spent five years in Texas learning how to smoke meat.
Bay News 9
'Cindy and the Disco Ball' skates back in time to days of Tab, Tupperware and Tiger Beat
BURBANK, Calif. — The ‘70s are calling — from a landline with the rotary phone, of course. “Cindy and the Disco Ball," playing throughout October at the Garry Marshall Theatre, is much more than a casual throwback. It’s a time capsule, down to the shag carpet and cans of Tab purchased on eBay.
Bay News 9
Feds: California's Orange County misused jail snitches
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the Sheriff's Department and prosecutors in Orange County, California, ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants. The federal agency, which began investigating the allegations in 2016, issued a lengthy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the...
Bay News 9
Disneyland's highly anticipated MagicBand+ to debut this month
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The highly anticipated MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort this month. Disney announced Wednesday that the wearable technology similar to a smartwatch for Disney theme park-goers will be available for the first time at its Anaheim theme parks starting Oct. 26. "This marks a huge milestone...
Comments / 0