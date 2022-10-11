ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 1

Bernie Kloss
3d ago

The author state ....”where someone may have tried to hide them”. I’d say they did a pretty good job of hiding them. 😆

Reply
3
Related
IFLScience

Archaeologists Open Burial Cave Sealed Since The Time Of Rameses The Great

Evidence for the proposition you can’t dig a hole in the Middle East without hitting a historical artifact has come from Palmahim Beach National Park in Israel. In this case, however, a mechanical digger has revealed considerably more than one piece of antiquity after it hit a rock. The operators realized their digger had opened the roof of an entire cave filled with items of archaeological interest. On exploration by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), the space was found to have been sealed for 3,300 years, since the reign of Rameses II, but have no apparent concerns about changing that.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Heraclius
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Cave Sealed 3,300 Years Ago Uncovered in Israel

Scientists and researchers in Israel have uncovered an extraordinary cave in which primitive civilizations concealed grave items and probably human graves 3,300 years ago; only meters away from the seashore south of Tel Aviv. 3300-Year-Old Ancient Cave. The tunnel was used during the era of Ramesses II, which was often...
SCIENCE
vinlove.net

Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars

During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
AGRICULTURE
Anita Durairaj

The altar of the Golden Calf worshipped by the ancient Israelites still exists today

Credit: the Providence Lithograph Company; Public Domain Image. The Golden Calf idol was a symbol of strength and virility. The idol was first mentioned in the book of Exodus in the Bible. The book of Exodus states that when Moses went up to Mount Sinai, the Israelites became impatient and demanded that a "god" be brought forth before them. Thus, the Golden Calf was created for them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Coins#Pure Gold#Stash#Israeli#Byzantine#Muslim#Constantinople
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza

Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring approximately 180 feet in diameter, Radio Prague International reported earlier this month. The structure, known as a roundel, dates to the Neolithic period and archaeologists believe it was constructed between 4900 B.C.E. and 4600 B.C.E. The roundel, and others like it in Europe, are considered to be the oldest massive structures in Europe. For comparison, construction on Stonehenge is believed to started around 3100 B.C.E., while the famed Pyramids of Giza are thought to have been erected around 2600 B.C.E. at the earliest. That makes the roundel at least 1,000...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Science
ARTnews

A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City

Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Metal detectorists uncover War of the Roses-era treasure worth thousands

A gold ring belonging to a soldier killed in one of Britain’s bloodiest civil wars has sold for £6,500 in auction after it was found by metal detectorists.Jeff Warden, 65, and his sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, discovered a hoard of historic coins and rings in a field near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in July 2020.It included a number of coins and the gold ring, which is thought to have belonged to a soldier who died in the Wars of the Roses, which lasted for 30 years from 1455.The ring, engraved with images of the holy trinity, sold for £6,500...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie

Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
U.K.
Maya Devi

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy