BBC
Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay
Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
BBC
Independent Scotland would apply to rejoin European Union - Sturgeon
An independent Scotland would apply to rejoin the European Union and redesign the energy market, according to a new economic prospectus. The Scottish government paper, which will be published on Monday, will set out proposals for key issues, such as currency and border arrangements. It will also outline a migration...
BBC
Xi Jinping speech: Zero-Covid and zero solutions
Many people in China normally don't pay much attention to these set-piece, long, predictable speeches from their leaders. However this year they were looking for any indication that the country's strict Covid amelioration measures might be eased after the Communist Party Congress. The short answer from Chinese leader Xi Jinping:...
BBC
Liz Truss: Stop whispering about PM, Wales Office minister tells Tories
A Wales Office minister has apologised for "all of the problems" and "feeling of instability" caused by the government's mini-budget. But David TC Davies accused fellow Conservative MPs of "undermining" Prime Minister Liz Truss with anonymous "whispering" to the media. The Monmouth MP said some didn't accept losing the argument...
