Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota

MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with more information. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School. According to a news release from police, the School Resource...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

High fire danger in northwestern South Dakota today

ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service says a high fire danger will exist in northwestern South Dakota today. Forecasters say Harding, Perkins, Butte, and northern Meade counties, including the cities of Buffalo, Lemmon, Bison, Belle Fourche and Faith are in the danger zone. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 miles...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
kbhbradio.com

In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’

STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
MEADE COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Antique cars up for auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Active shooter call at Rapid City High School a hoax

RAPID CITY, S.D.– False threats were made Thursday morning to local schools, including Rapid City High School. Around 8:30 Thursday morning a call came in to police about an active shooter situation at Rapid City High. Numerous law enforcement agencies responded including RCPD, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Highway...
RAPID CITY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal

Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Social Security recipients to get bigger checks in 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday the U.S. Government announced a historic increase to Social Security benefits due to rising inflation. Millions of people will receive an 8.7% boost in their benefits, meaning some individuals could be seeing more than $140 added to their pockets. Inflation has caused the price...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD data shows Surfwood volunteer community patrols are effective

RAPID CITY, S.D – In late August, the residents of the Surfwood neighborhood in North Rapid City began a system of night-time community patrols to help combat rampant crime in the area. A look into data provided by the Rapid City Police Department shows that they seem to be working.
RAPID CITY, SD
