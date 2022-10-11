ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts?

This story was originally published on ProPublica by Carson Kessler. The day after Jonathan Marrero’s federal stimulus payment landed in his bank account, he took his 5-year-old twins out for lunch at an Applebee’s near where he lives in New Jersey. When he went to pay, his only means of payment, a debit card issued by the hot financial technology startup Chime, was declined.
themarketperiodical.com

Cheap Personal Loans without Income

If you are looking for affordable emergency loans, equity loans, home equity loans, cheap student loans and cheap mortgages, they are available through different financial institutions in countries such as the US, UK and Australia. Other sources where you can get affordable personal loans without income are online loan providers and cheap refinance loans online.
Business Insider

Millions of student-loan borrowers had their debt transferred to new companies over the past year — and it resulted in payment errors for 'hundreds of thousands of accounts,' a federal consumer watchdog says

Millions of student-loan borrowers were transferred to new companies over the past year. The CFPB found those transfers resulted in significant errors on borrowers' balances. Many borrowers received inaccurate bills and errors tracking their payment progress. Last year, a number of student-loan companies announced they were ending their federal contracts,...
Fortune

Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting

Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
SFGate

What Credit Score is Needed to Buy a Car?

How Your Credit Score Affects Your Purchasing Power When Getting a Vehicle. If only going out and buying a car was just that easy. There are several things you have to take into account before you make the plunge, including your credit score. Auto lenders will check your credit score, and the fact is, it's a big determining factor in your monthly payment.
CNET

Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score

Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
Forbes Advisor

Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?

If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
ValueWalk

Credit Cards: How to Withdraw Cash From Credit Card Without Fees

Most things in the world can now be paid for with a single swipe or tap on your phone. But still, there are some situations when you need cash but your bank account doesn’t have the required balance. You can’t seem to find a way to get cash from your credit card without getting charged. Charges for withdrawing cash from your credit card can quickly add up, leaving you with less money in your pocket.
CNET

Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022

Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
CNET

TD Bank: 2022 Home Equity Review

TD Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in the US, offering just about every financial product -- credit cards, checking accounts, CDs, mortgages, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit and more -- to nearly 10 million customers. The bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and operates more than 1,100 branches in the Northeast, Mid-atlantic, the Carolinas and Florida.
