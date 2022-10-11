Read full article on original website
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
txktoday.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Walking on Highway 71
A 24-year-old Texas man was hit and killed while walking on Highway 71 Friday evening. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, 24-year-old James Settegast was walking southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 71 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. Settegast was pronounced dead by...
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police seek suspect in drive-by shooting
The shooting occurred near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street yesterday afternoon. The victim, who was shot in the leg, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are currently seeking suspects. Typing or reading cellular telephone messages while driving is risky business. The Texarkana Arts and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest man with hatchet at Walmart
Police responded to a call about the man roaming Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet stuck in the front of his pants. Police say that he never threatened anyone with the hatchet, but was charging up to people and yelling nonsense. Police had received a similar call from Cinemark Theater not long before, but the man left before police arrived.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Bailiff fired after victimizing the elderly
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a deputy with ten years in the department is fired after detectives determined he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person. “I’m extremely disappointed in this person’s criminal behavior,” Sheriff Prator said in a statement released...
KTBS
Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
ktalnews.com
Allendale shooting victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man shot to death on Tuesday night in Shreveport has been identified. Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 24-year-old SirCharles Hillson, of Shreveport, died at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. He was taken to the hospital shortly after he was found shot multiple times on Patzman Street.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSLA
Man arrested for stealing truck after running around Walmart parking lot with hatchet in his pants
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly stealing a truck. The Texarkana Texas Police Department says on Friday, Oct. 7, dispatch got a call about a man walking around the Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Police say while he never took the hatchet out to directly threaten anyone, he was running up to people and yelling unintelligible words. His bizarre behavior caused some concern, and someone called 911.
cenlanow.com
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas.
texarkanafyi.com
TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Bossier phone scam alert
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of the same phone scams circulating in the parish. Detectives say the caller in this scam identifies himself as Sgt. David Miller, calling from phone number 318-909-4334. He tells the person answering the phone there is a criminal or civil matter pending and the only way to pay it is to get a gift card from Walgreens, send money or get a green dot card equivalent. A request to speak to a supervisor leads to another person who identifies himself as Lt. Hollis Walt.
theeastcountygazette.com
Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman
On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana
A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktoy1047.com
Sunday accident leaves one dead
A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
Guns, Cash and Marijuana Plants Found in Springhill PD Raid
On Wednesday, October 12, the Springhill Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had teamed with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant and discovered a large Marijuana Grow facility. Along with over one hundred marijuana plants, complete with grow houses and irrigation systems, detectives...
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
ktalnews.com
Man faces two life sentences after Caddo jury finds him guilty of raping children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was found guilty by a Caddo Parish jury on Friday for raping two children and threatening his victims and their families if they reported him. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Quinton Carmack Jones was convicted on two counts...
Comments / 0