Texarkana, AR

westcentralsbest.com

Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
HAUGHTON, LA
txktoday.com

Pedestrian Hit and Killed Walking on Highway 71

A 24-year-old Texas man was hit and killed while walking on Highway 71 Friday evening. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, 24-year-old James Settegast was walking southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 71 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. Settegast was pronounced dead by...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police seek suspect in drive-by shooting

The shooting occurred near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street yesterday afternoon. The victim, who was shot in the leg, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are currently seeking suspects. Typing or reading cellular telephone messages while driving is risky business. The Texarkana Arts and...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police arrest man with hatchet at Walmart

Police responded to a call about the man roaming Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet stuck in the front of his pants. Police say that he never threatened anyone with the hatchet, but was charging up to people and yelling nonsense. Police had received a similar call from Cinemark Theater not long before, but the man left before police arrived.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

CPSO: Bailiff fired after victimizing the elderly

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a deputy with ten years in the department is fired after detectives determined he participated in the exploitation of an elderly person. “I’m extremely disappointed in this person’s criminal behavior,” Sheriff Prator said in a statement released...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Allendale shooting victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man shot to death on Tuesday night in Shreveport has been identified. Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 24-year-old SirCharles Hillson, of Shreveport, died at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. He was taken to the hospital shortly after he was found shot multiple times on Patzman Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man arrested for stealing truck after running around Walmart parking lot with hatchet in his pants

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly stealing a truck. The Texarkana Texas Police Department says on Friday, Oct. 7, dispatch got a call about a man walking around the Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Police say while he never took the hatchet out to directly threaten anyone, he was running up to people and yelling unintelligible words. His bizarre behavior caused some concern, and someone called 911.
TEXARKANA, TX
cenlanow.com

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas.
EL DORADO, AR
texarkanafyi.com

TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Bossier phone scam alert

BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of the same phone scams circulating in the parish. Detectives say the caller in this scam identifies himself as Sgt. David Miller, calling from phone number 318-909-4334. He tells the person answering the phone there is a criminal or civil matter pending and the only way to pay it is to get a gift card from Walgreens, send money or get a green dot card equivalent. A request to speak to a supervisor leads to another person who identifies himself as Lt. Hollis Walt.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
theeastcountygazette.com

Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Power 95.9

Weak Minor Earthquake Strikes 88 Miles East of Texarkana

A very faint minor earthquake occurred in the late evening hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the southern Arkansas - Louisiana border near the town of El Dorado, Arkansas. El Dorado is approximately 88 miles east of Texarkana. According to the website WeartherBoy, the earthquake occurred around 9:43 p.m. with...
EL DORADO, AR
ktoy1047.com

Sunday accident leaves one dead

A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.

