The tours require registration and are free for those bringing their own bicycle. Those without can still rent one from the Parks and Rec Department on a first come, first served basis. The tours will visit several historic locations in downtown with a maximum of ten participants per tour. The bike tours will begin at 5:30 p.m. each Friday through November 4 at the Museum of Regional History at 219 North Stateline Avenue.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO