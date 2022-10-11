ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

"Cycle Through History" tours begin tomorrow in downtown Texarkana

The tours require registration and are free for those bringing their own bicycle. Those without can still rent one from the Parks and Rec Department on a first come, first served basis. The tours will visit several historic locations in downtown with a maximum of ten participants per tour. The bike tours will begin at 5:30 p.m. each Friday through November 4 at the Museum of Regional History at 219 North Stateline Avenue.
TEXARKANA, AR
Hope PD arrests Stamps man on computer fraud, forgery charges

19-year-old Demontel Armstrong was arrested October 3 in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope. Armstrong is charged with forgery in the first degree, theft of property, computer fraud, and breaking or entering of a safe or lockbox. He is being held at the Hempstead County Detention Facility.
HOPE, AR
Overturned truck in Caddo Parish spills almost 4,000 pounds of raw sewage

The container truck shut down traffic after the tank ruptured, sending almost 4,000 pounds of raw sewage cascading across the roadway. The Sheriff’s Office says that they believe the truck was traveling south on Keithville-Keatchie Road when the driver overturned the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Arts and Historic District receives $35,000 award

The Texarkana Arts and Historic District has been awarded $35,000 from the Texas Commission on the Arts to fund three art projects downtown. In addition, the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council has received a grant of $5, 500 for the “Goodnight, My Love” exhibit. This exhibit contains Dr. Ernest Withers’ Civil Rights Photography Collection which documents African American lifestyle and the Civil Rights Movement in 1970’s Memphis alongside the funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
TEXARKANA, TX
Spraberry charged with capital murder in Cass County deaths

Charles Spraberry is facing charges of the capital murders, as well as numerous felony assaults, and a jail escape. The bodies of the victims, identified as John Thomas Jr. and Jennifer Archer, were found on March 11 inside a camper belonging to Thomas that had been destroyed by fire. Police...
CASS COUNTY, TX
Police arrest man with hatchet at Walmart

Police responded to a call about the man roaming Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet stuck in the front of his pants. Police say that he never threatened anyone with the hatchet, but was charging up to people and yelling nonsense. Police had received a similar call from Cinemark Theater not long before, but the man left before police arrived.
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana police seek suspect in drive-by shooting

The shooting occurred near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street yesterday afternoon. The victim, who was shot in the leg, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are currently seeking suspects.
TEXARKANA, AR

