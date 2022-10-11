ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New Safety

Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
State
Arizona State
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6

The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday. He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the...
NFL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ high draft pick is flourishing in unexpected role

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round in 2021 the thought was that he would be the team’s CB2 opposite Trevon Diggs. Unfortunately, a groin injury affected his progress and he only logged 164 snaps. Coming into the season, Joseph not only had the...
NFL
FanSided

Packers pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. could be over before it begins

The Packers feel like a predestined landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but another team might block that from happening. The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. feel like a really good match. Aaron Rodgers lost his star receiver, Davante Adams, in the offseason when Green Bay traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints

After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Steelers in Week 6 (Brady Dismantles Steelers One Last Time)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a big home underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady in Week 6. Tom Brady has owned Pittsburgh throughout his career, but Mike Tomlin has a great record as a home underdog, something's got to give, but maybe that makes it a stay away. It is for me and instead I’m leaning into the prop market in a game with a 24-year-old rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett against Tom Brady in his 23rd NFL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles could benefit from a potential Panthers fire sale

Don’t think for a second that the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t watching the Panthers’ struggles. Sometimes, we wonder why the other NFL general managers keep answering the phone when Howie Roseman calls them. Make no mistake about it, we’re glad that they do. We’re happy that the Philadelphia Eagles‘ vice president/general manager maintains a great working and professional relationship with his peers. That’s often helped Philly a lot, but gosh, it feels like he takes advantage of everybody sometimes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Best OROY Picks Through NFL Week 6 | Daily Betslip

We're about to be six games into the season, which means the futures we bet way back in August are starting to get a little clarity to them. The Daily Betslip crew broke down their favorite picks to win Offensive Rookie of the Year right now and how that compares to their picks preseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week

The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Eagles Week 6 injury report: Good news comes at Wednesday’s practice

We’re a long way from Week 6’s Sunday Night Football game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but after hearing head coach Nick Sirianni state a week ago that he was hopeful that everyone could play versus the Arizona Cardinals, fingers are crossed that the Birds will be at full strength for Philly’s tilt with the hated Dallas Cowboys this time around.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

