SB Nation
On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!
A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
SB Nation
Wednesday October 12th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Match Thread and How to Watch
We’re halfway through the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and nothing has been settled in Group D. Tottenham Hotspur sit in second place with four points, two points behind group leader Sporting and level on points with today’s opponent Eintracht Frankfurt. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw just a week ago in Germany, meaning today’s return leg is crucial in determining qualification.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Speaks About Manchester United Takeover Links
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has officially spoken out about a potential takeover of Manchester United this evening.
SB Nation
Breaking: Dejan Kulusevski ruled out for Everton
Having his pre-match presser with the English media today, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte delivered the news about Dejan Kulusevski and whether or not the Swedish International would make his return to the team. Additionally, after the Champions League game, Conte said everybody would be available to go and his choices...
BBC
Liverpool's Champions League win at Rangers changes the mood, but for how long?
There is no denying that Liverpool's start to the season has been difficult. Their hopes of challenging for the Premier League title may already be over, with Jurgen Klopp's side 14 points behind table-toppers Arsenal already. However, after a heavy defeat by Napoli in their opening Champions League game, three...
SB Nation
Arsenal at Bodø/Glimt match thread: another one
Arsenal travel north of the Arctic Circle for the first time in club history to take on Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League this evening. The Gunners sit top of the group, two points ahead of both PSV and Bodø. They control their own fate to win the group, but with two matches against PSV still to come, Group A is still up for grabs.
SB Nation
‘Why not us?’ -Mason Mount, probably
Few things improve the mood of a nation more better than wins on the football pitch, and Chelsea have reeled off four in a row, including two against the defending Italian champions. Head coach Graham Potter may not be getting carried away, and neither is Mason Mount ... but the...
SB Nation
Rangers 1, Liverpool 7 - Match Recap: Feast or Famine Reds Decide to Feast
Reds: Firmino 24’ 55’, Nunez 66’, Salah 75’ 80’ 82’, Elliott 89’. Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, and Ibrahima Konate all get the start in this Champions League tie in Scotland. Definitely good to see the big man back in defense, and the two young attacking midfielders remain the most positive thing in this otherwise pretty dour start to the season. The big miss is Mohamed Salah, who didn’t look at his best against Arsenal, and could definitely use the rest ahead of City.
NBC Sports
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule
The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
SB Nation
Know your Tottenham opponent: Everton
Since the 3-1 loss to rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur have steadied the ship just a bit with two wins and a goalless away draw in their last three games (two in the Champions League and one Premier League match). In the past three games, Spurs have started to become a bit more positive in their approach, perhaps due to Antonio Conte utilizing different tactics as well as new players being brought into the fold.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come...
SB Nation
With Gordon out, how should Everton line up at Spurs?
The fixtures don’t get any easier for Frank Lampard’s Everton after their 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Manchester United, as they now have to travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Last season’s iteration of this fixture saw the Toffees hammered 5-0; the most embarrassing result of a most embarrassing season. This time around, Frank Lampard has what feels like a brand-new squad with undoubtedly higher morale and better ability. Let’s take a look at how he could set Everton up for Saturday’s match, and afterward, what I believe his best course of action is to try and avoid a repeat result.
SB Nation
Beard Report: We Know We Can Compete In This Division
Real football has finally returned with the end of another international break, this time bringing our women’s teams back into action. Liverpool Women will head down south to face Tottenham Hotspur Women (and Vicky Jepson!) on Sunday, eager to restart the momentum following their win against Sunderland in the Continental Tyres League Cup.
SB Nation
Rumor: Spurs interested in Marcos Leonardo of Santos
Still a few months away from the January transfer window opening, a new name has popped up on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur. Marcos Leonardo, a 19-year-old center forward, plays for Santos FC and he has taken the first-team promotion with ease. In 28 games with the first team in...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 10
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 10! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and with the last international break before the World Cup already in the books.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton Preview: Spurs go for three straight for the first time this season
Across all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur has eight wins through 13 matches this season, putting the club in solid position in both the Premier League (3rd) and its Champions League Group (1st). Despite these strong results, one thing Spurs have yet to do is win three straight contests — that could change on Saturday.
SB Nation
“A hero? No. Dedicated? Yes!” - Super-fan George Forster is a Sunderland treasure!
I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a Sunderland fan who hasn’t heard the name of Mr George Forster before. As far as supporters of our great club go, they don’t come greater than George - and at 96 years old, there can’t be many who have seen more than he has.
BBC
Premier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool
Diogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. Sunday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. When...
