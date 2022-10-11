Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
Related
Carrie Underwood Spoofs ‘Full House’ Intro for Meet the Band Video [Watch]
Carrie Underwood spoofed the very spoofable introduction to the TV show Full House, and at least one of the show's stars loved it. The singer's new TikTok video finds her and her band adding just the right amount of cute to surprise moments in front of a camera. Longtime fans...
Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson + More Among 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Performers
CMT will honor the most successful artists of 2022 during their Artists of the Year event on Friday (Oct. 14). In addition to the heavy hitters of the past year, the network will also hand out its Artist of a Lifetime and Breakout Artist of the Year awards. Carly Pearce,...
Dustin Lynch Found the Cutest Duet Partner for Live ‘Party Mode’ Performance [Watch]
Dustin Lynch welcomed an adorable guest to the stage recently for a fun duet. A young girl — who can't be older than 8 — joined the country singer onstage to sing his song "Party Mode." "Doin' that thing I do / Runnin from the truth / And...
Willie Spence, Season 19 ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
American Idol finalist Willie Spence has died. The 23-year-old was runner-up to Chayce Beckham during Season 19 of the ABC reality show in 2021. His R&B stylings and affable personality made him a favorite among fans and other contestants on the show. A Facebook Post from Douglas, Ga., news outlet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luke Bryan Remembers ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence
Luke Bryan looked back on Season 19 of American Idol and what Willie Spence was capable of as he paid tribute to the late singer on Wednesday (Oct. 12). "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing," Bryan shares. Spence died at age 23 on Tuesday after the...
Walker Hayes Has a New Dance Partner, Jo Dee Messina [Watch]
Jo Dee Messina just turned up in the most unexpected place: Walker Hayes' front porch. The '90s and early '00s hitmaker has kept a low profile as Cole Swindell's reimagining of her song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was a five-week chart-topper for Swindell, but aside from a very short appearance in his music video, the two haven't done anything together.
Kenny Chesney Will Be the Featured Guest at Country Radio Seminar 2023
All eyes and ears will be on Kenny Chesney at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in 2023. The eight-time CMA Entertainer of the Year has been named the featured guest for "The Artist Interview." The "You and Tequila" singer will sit down for an exclusive interview in front of a live...
Thomas Rhett’s 10-Year Anniversary Post for Wife Lauren Will Make You Weep [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are celebrating 10 years of marriage on Wednesday (Oct. 12). The country singer took to social media to mark a decade of wedded bliss and celebrate his bride on a special date. The video he shared is a compilation of clips featuring Lauren....
RELATED PEOPLE
Luke Bryan’s Mom, LeClaire Bryan, Is 75 Years Young: ‘Happy Birthday, Mama’
As a frequent presence in his social media posts and a major participant in family prank wars, Luke Bryan's mom, LeClaire Bryan, is a superstar in her own right — she even made a cameo in his "One Margarita" music video in 2020. So it's only fitting that Bryan...
Why Reba McEntire Makes a Convincing Villain on ‘Big Sky’
The country queen, known for her grace, cheery disposition and perpetual kindness, shows a darker side in the new season of ABC's hit drama Big Sky. On the show McEntire plays Sunny Barnes, the matriarch of a family of cattle ranchers, who owns a glamping business in Montana. At first...
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23
The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
‘Yellowstone’ Adds New Carter Love Interest for Upcoming Season 5
Yellowstone has added yet another new character for its upcoming Season 5. The hit Paramount Network show has cast Orli Gottesman as a love interest for Carter (Finn Little) when the show returns for new episodes. The 16-year-old performer is set to play the role of Halie, whom Entertainment Weekly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘George & Tammy’ Mini-Series, Starring Jessica Chastain, Finally Set to Air in 2022
A mini-series about the lives and relationship of Tammy Wynette and George Jones, called George & Tammy, is finally scheduled to air this year after first being announced in 2020. Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon will star as the titular country stars in the show. George & Tammy is now...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Legendary star of film, TV and the stage, Angela Lansbury, has died at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by the actress' family, who issued the following statement to Broadway World:. The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0