ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU projected to flip 4-star DL, NW commit Ashton Porter after official visit last week

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNhUN_0iUO6oFI00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State football is reportedly in a great position to steal one of their conference rival’s top recruits in the 2023 class.

247Sports recruiting insider Justin Thind has entered a crystal ball projection in favor of Michigan State flipping four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter’s commitment from Northwestern to the Spartans. Porter has been committed to Northwestern since June but took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend — which apparently went very well.

Porter ranks as the No. 46 defensive lineman and No. 308 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He hails from Cypress, Texas and ranks as the No. 56 prospect in the 2023 class from the Lone Star State.

If the Spartans are able to officially flip Porter, that would be a great get for the 2023 class. Michigan State already has a handful of big-time defensive lineman commits in the 2023 class so this would be just another feather in the Spartans’ cap.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy