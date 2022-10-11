Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coveleaderpress.com
CCISD board of trustees candidates answer introductory questions
There are three races for the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees, but only one of them is a contested race. Longtime incumbents Joan Manning (Place 4) and Mike Wilburn (Place 3) are running unopposed and will get to serve another three-year term. For Place 5, the incumbent...
KWTX
Potential condominium development raising concerns in North East Riverside community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The North East Riverside community came together the night of Oct. 13 for its monthly meeting to address current concerns, including high-end developments proposed in their area. Residents say they have just learned of a potential condominium development just minutes from downtown Waco. They say they...
fox44news.com
No service interruption to Lorena recycling after fire
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There will not be any need for a service interruption to Lorena’s recycling after Monday’s fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling. According to Lorena City Manager Kevin Neal, the City has received information from Sunbright, saying the damage from the fire was not as bad as originally anticipated.
coveleaderpress.com
Resident criticizes city’s “sovereign immunity” stance in response to water damage
An 80-year-old Copperas Cove woman brought her concerns directly to the Copperas Cove city council on Tuesday evening, after a city water pipe burst on Sept. 12 and flooded her residence on Carlton Street as well as another home for more than four hours. Robbie Marion came before the Copperas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nolanville firefighters fired after voicing concerns to 25 News
Central Bell County Fire and Rescue is a volunteer fire department located in Nolanville & for the past few months, Nolanville’s police chief has been the acting president of the department’s board.
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in multiple Copperas Cove burglaries
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Copperas Cove Police Department needs your help to identify suspects involved in multiple burglaries. The department posted two surveillance videos to its official Facebook page on Thursday afternoon. If you don’t know who the suspects pictured below are, you can help the department by sharing these posts.
fox44news.com
$800,000 grant to help fund City of Waco bridge construction
WASHINGTON / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An $800,000 grant has been awarded to the City of Waco under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program. This was announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)...
Suspect barricading self causes 'shelter-in-place' order for City of Bartlett
BARTLETT, Texas — Thursday's "shelter-in-place" for the City of Bartlett was due to a suspect barricading himself in a home as officials tried to serve him an arrest warrant, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office revealed. The sheriff's office said around 2 p.m., the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force tried...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bell County to launch 'Scofflaw Program;' stops vehicle registrations over unpaid tickets, fines
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Renewing your vehicle registration in Bell County is about to get a little trickier... that is, if you have any outstanding tickets or fines. Next Tuesday, Oct. 18, Bell County officials will officially launch its 'Scofflaw Program,' which is designed to stop anyone from registering their vehicle if they have an unpaid fine to the county.
fox44news.com
Bosque County Investigates School Threat
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriffs Office deputies are currently investigating a reported threat against school safety made by a student of Walnut Springs ISD. The student has been identified and is cooperating with investigators regarding the complaint. Bosque County PD is investigating this case.
WacoTrib.com
Two Waco affordable housing projects get nod for subsidies, more than 300 units
Two housing developments aiming to serve low-income renters got the backing of the Waco Housing Authority and Waco Public Facility Corp. boards Thursday, and officials hope more are on the way. The boards unanimously approved deals allowing public subsidies for the Reserve at 4th Street, a 240-unit development with 36...
Gatesville Messenger
Dispatch
The following is a breakdown of activity reported through dispatchers during the period of Oct. 5 - 8. While there were many calls to the dispatcher, this is a partial list of more significant activity. Persons are reminded that only emergency calls should be made to 911, while all other calls to the police department should be made to 865-2226 or to the Sheriff’s office at 865-7201.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
dallasexpress.com
‘Racist Pervert’: Jenkins Condemned Over Blackface Break-Ins
Opponents of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins are condemning the politician for allegedly raiding women’s bedrooms while wearing blackface during his time at Baylor University. The bombshell evidence from the Waco Police Department, as reported by The Dallas Express, detailed accusations that Jenkins, along with two other men, broke...
WacoTrib.com
Long-awaited $3.3M curtain glass replacement underway at Waco PD tower
The Waco Police Department tower at 3115 Pine Ave. is getting new windows to replace the warped, streaky panes that make up most of its 52-year-old facade. The windows of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower were already noticeably warped when Waco Police Department bought it in 2010. But the $13 million set aside from a city bond for the purchase and renovations didn’t leave enough to replace them.
WacoTrib.com
EOAC building in downtown Waco for sale, agency still under lease
The EOAC building on Franklin Avenue downtown has hit the market, with multiple would-be buyers having toured the building still under lease to the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. four more years. The three-story building at 500 Franklin Ave. is blocks from the Union Hall food hall, Magnolia Market at the...
Have You Seen These Children Gone Missing From Texas In September And October?
Bell County also has their unfortunate share of missing persons, who you can see here. Texas Still Needs Your Help: More Wanted Criminals in The State. There are still criminals that remain in hiding from law enforcement. Have you seen these individuals?. Have You Seen These People? Bell County's Most...
dailytrib.com
Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan
The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
fox7austin.com
Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
fox44news.com
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
Comments / 0