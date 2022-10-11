ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thousands protest after deadly attack on Pakistan school van

By RIAZ KHAN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yF81j_0iUO523A00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gt3H_0iUO523A00

Thousands of people protested in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday after a gunman opened fire on a school van, killing the driver and critically injuring a child, a decade after schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai was shot by the Taliban in the same city.

Monday's attack took place in Mingora in the Gully Bagh neighborhood, sparking fears of a resurgence in militant activity in the Swat Valley.

The Swat Valley was the focus of a monthslong army offensive in 2009 to push out militants from the area, but the operation also displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Political activists, members of civil society and members of the public thronged to the city’s main intersection chanting slogans denouncing the Gully Bagh attack. The mass protest brought the city to a standstill, with businesses and markets closing in solidarity.

Protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers and for peace and order to be restored. One placard read: “We cannot let the hard earned peace be destroyed,” while another read: “Act now against the attackers before it becomes too late.”

The school van attack coincided with the 10th anniversary of Yousufzai being shot in Swat for her outspoken advocacy for girls' education. On Tuesday, the Nobel winner arrived in Pakistan to visit flood-hit areas.

The funeral for the driver killed in Monday's attack hadn't yet take place as his relatives are demanding the arrest of the perpetrators. A protest was also held in Gully Bagh, with the driver's casket put out on the street. Police have made security arrangements at both the places to avert any violence.

No one claimed immediate responsibility for the shooting. A local police officer, Zafar Khan, said Monday that a hunt was underway to trace the attackers who fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Sawab Khan, president of the Private Schools Management Association, told The Associated Press that all 1,300 private schools in the Swat Valley were shut Monday and Tuesday. From Wednesday, the private schools will observe a partial strike and teachers and staff will hold a demonstration.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Pakistan Opposition Leader Arrested for ‘Highly Obnoxious’ Tweet

An opposition leader in Pakistan was arrested Thursday morning over a tweet about the country’s military chief that authorities deemed “highly obnoxious and intimidating.” Azam Swati was taken into custody in Islamabad after his house was raided without a search warrant, Swati’s lawyer says. “He was blindfolded and treated like a terrorist,” attorney Babar Awan said, adding that the country had become “fascist.” Swati’s Wednesday evening tweet about military boss General Qamar Javed Bajwa came in response to a court case in which incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were acquitted of money laundering. “Mr Bajwa...
WORLD
The Hill

US sends armored vehicles to help Haiti fight ‘criminal actors’

The U.S. and Canada have sent armored vehicles to Haiti after its government called for foreign help in defending against gangs threatening to oust acting prime minister Ariel Henry. Henry’s government faces a mounting political and security crisis after the prime minister last month announced an end to fuel subsidies, spurring crippling shortages and soaring…
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Israelis in Judea and Samaria Facing Terror Attacks on Hourly Basis

Arab terrorists have carried out a terror attacks on an hourly basis, according to the data of the Judea and Samaria emergency center, which registered 23 terrorist incidents in the past day. These attacks included shootings, one of which killed Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch near Shavei Shomron, explosives, a lynching...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Shooting#Attackers#Taliban
The Independent

Mob of 200 ransack a mosque and assault people praying inside in India

A mob of hundreds of people ransacked a mosque, assaulted Muslims praying inside and threatened to force them out of their village, just a few kilometres away from India’s national capital Delhi.The incident, which occurred in Bhorakalan village in Bilaspur, just 53km away from Delhi’s international airport, has become the latest example of a series of anti-Muslim attacks that have occured in India in recent times. According to the police complaint filed on Wednesday, and reported widely by the Indian media, a mob of 200 people barged into the mosque at around 8pm when Muslims were offering prayers.The men, believed...
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

871K+
Followers
184K+
Post
491M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy