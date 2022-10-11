Read full article on original website
#JusticeForJayceon: 8-Year-Old Severely Burned On 80% Of His Body At Friend’s House, Police Refuse To Investigate
This is sad as hell and somebody has a LOT of explaining to do. According to KARK, an 8-year-old boy named Jayceon Charles had 80% of his body burned while staying at a friend’s house with plans to go to an amusement park. The friend’s family reportedly roasted hot dogs when a fire broke out and burned Jayceon. Instead of calling emergency services, the family wrapped Jayceon in Vaseline and saran wrap. Anyone who has ever had a burn before knows that wrapping the burn site will trap the heat inside the skin and make the damage considerably worse.
Man, 27, is charged with murder after 22-year-old woman was killed by car when it mounted kerb outside takeaway
A 27-year-old man has been charged with murdering a young woman who died after being hit by a car. Rebecca Steer, 22, died in hospital shortly after being injured when a car mounted the kerb outside a takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, at 2.50am on Sunday. West Mercia Police...
Paris Police Find Bound 12-Year-Old Dead in a Storage Container
Police in Paris suspect a botched kidnapping attempt led to the fatal throat slashing of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found stuffed into a plastic crate late Friday night. The middle school student, named only Lola in French newspapers, was last seen after class on Friday in the 19th arrondissement, known for its leafy parks and residential apartment blocks. Lola’s parents raised the alarm first with the head of the kindergarten school next door, where the girl sometimes stopped to play with the youngsters, and later with police. Cops searched surveillance camera footage to determine that Lola had, in...
BBC
Kyron Lee murder: Sixth man arrested in murder investigation
Another person has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a man in Berkshire. Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on 2 October at about 20:50 BST after being stabbed in his right leg. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a...
Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie
The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
Georgia police admit they don't know where toddler Quinton Simon's mother is a day after naming her as the main suspect in his death
Georgia police admitted on Thursday that they do not know where Leilani Howell, the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon, is - a day after naming her as the main suspect in his death. Quinton was last seen on October 5 when his 22-year-old mother reported him missing. She claimed...
Quentin Simon’s mom Leilani Simon ‘tried to overdose with kids nearby’ & toddler’s brother had ‘bruises’ ex claims
A DAD has expressed his deep concern about his son's safety and is "questioning everything" after his little boy's mom was named as the sole suspect in the presumed death of one of her other children. Police in Chatham County, Georgia said on Thursday that Leilani Simon is the primary...
Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told
A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard.Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.Andrew was repeatedly attacked by Beaton’s partner, 24-year-old postman Scott Coombe, in the months before his death on July 22 2019, jurors heard.His mother had allegedly been cheating on her son’s father, 31-year-old Ben Cawker, with Coombe, whom she met at a fitness class while trying to lose weight...
Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’
A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police name suspect in Leah Croucher murder investigation at Milton Keynes press conference
Thames Valley Police named their prime suspect in the Leah Croucher murder investigation at a press conference in Buckinghamshire this afternoon (October 14). The 19-year-old was last seen on February 15, 2019. A murder investigation was launched this week following the discovery of human remains and a rucksack belonging to...
Girl,12, found dead in suitcase in Paris ‘with mysterious numbers on body’
The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found tied up a suitcase in Paris, according to reports.The victim, who had suffered several cuts to her throat, was discovered with feet and wrists bound and unexplained numbers on her body.A post-morterm examination on Saturday concluded she had died of asphyxiation.The numbers “1” and “0” were found on the child’s corpse, according to French broadcaster BFMTV. A police source said the figures had not been written on or cut into girl but were were “placed” on her by a “device”.Officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.The girl, was found...
Ashley Dale: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman shot dead in back garden
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman shot dead in her back garden. Ashley Dale was killed on 21 August after suffering a gunshot wound at her home in the Old Swan area of Liverpool. A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from St Helens, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.“Both were taken into custody for questioning and have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”A total of 11 arrests have now been made and all remain on conditional bail or under...
Human remains found at house in search for missing teenager
Forensics experts are scouring a property where detectives looking into the murder of Leah Croucher, who vanished in 2019, have found human remains.Blue tarpaulin could be seen in the back garden of a house in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes where investigators had put up a forensic tent in front of the property.A tall black screen was also placed in the driveway, blocking the view from the street.A three-and-a-half year search for Miss Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, is focusing on a house less than half a mile from where she was last seen.Thames Valley Police said...
Convicted Killer Sentenced to Life Behind Bars for Murdering Co-worker, Dismembering Body with Chainsaw
A man who was charged with murdering his co-worker has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, said the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. “On the October 06, 2022 Plea negotiation was held in Morgan County Superior Court, Georgia within the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit,” deputies wrote about the malice murder case against Christopher Collin Demmon, 34.
Murder accused walked streets with bulky suitcase for two hours, court told - OLD
A woman was captured on video dragging a bulky blue suitcase around the streets of London for two hours after allegedly murdering her friend and stuffing the body inside.Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her Wembley home on June 11 last year before depositing her headless corpse more than 200 miles away in Salcombe, Devon, 15 days later.On Thursday, jurors at the Old Bailey viewed CCTV clips tracking Ms Chong’s last known sighting.On June 9 last year, she was seen appearing to walk for exercise in Chaplin Road where she lived accompanied by...
'I have a lot to say... but today's about the victims': Nikolas Cruz's brother Zachary reacts to his life prison sentence... as his gay guardians praise jury for sparing him the death penalty and 'understanding his mental health'
Nikolas Cruz's brother Zachary said on Thursday that his 'thoughts are with his brother's victims' after he was spared the death penalty in a shock courtroom decision. Zachary, now 21, lives in Virginia with gay couple Richard Moore and Mike Donavan. Last week, they were arrested on charges that they...
'Happy little boy', one, drowned in lake during family fishing trip after he was left on his own 'for one minute', inquest hears
A one-year-old drowned during a family fishing trip after he was left on his own near a lake for just one minute, an inquest heard today. 'Happy little boy' Melvin Gurung spent the day running around playing as his mother, father and relatives caught trout at a premier fishery. When...
Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Believed Dead—With Mom Prime Suspect: Cops
Quinton Simon, the Georgia toddler who captured headlines after disappearing a week ago, is believed to be dead, police confirmed.Quinton went missing Oct. 5, last seen at approximately 6 a.m. after his mother, Leilani Simon, texted his babysitter to tell her he would not be coming that day. At 9:40 a.m., Simon reported the 20-month-old missing and allegedly told cops that his biological father had taken him. Police said that was not the case.On Wednesday night, Chatham County police confirmed the worst case scenario was likely true: that Quinton was dead.“We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI...
Murder inquiry launched after items belonging to missing woman found
A murder inquiry has been launched by detectives searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since 2019.Officers from Thames Valley Police found a rucksack and personal items belonging to Leah Croucher after a tip-off from a member of the public on Monday.Specialist teams are still searching a property in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes, where the items were found, and will remain there “for a significant period of time”, the force said.Misss Croucher, 19, vanished while walking to work in February 2019.She was last seen on CCTV in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, just after 8.15am that day, walking...
