The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found tied up a suitcase in Paris, according to reports.The victim, who had suffered several cuts to her throat, was discovered with feet and wrists bound and unexplained numbers on her body.A post-morterm examination on Saturday concluded she had died of asphyxiation.The numbers “1” and “0” were found on the child’s corpse, according to French broadcaster BFMTV. A police source said the figures had not been written on or cut into girl but were were “placed” on her by a “device”.Officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.The girl, was found...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO