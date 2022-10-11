Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Marjorie Ellen Troutman
Marjorie E. Troutman, 96, Fort Wayne, formerly of Lake Wawasee, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, died her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 1, 1926. Marge married Robert F. Troutman on Jan. 22, 1949; he preceded her in death. Marge is survived by daughters, Julie Gore, Powell, Ohio, Barbara...
inkfreenews.com
Barbara Sue Knisely
Barbara Sue Knisely, 79, Churubusco, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. She was born March 31, 1943. On April 20, 1966, she married Orville Lynn Knisely, who survives her. She is also survived by two children, Julia (Michael) George, Pandora, Ohio and Jason (Liane Lundquist-Minier) Knisely,...
inkfreenews.com
James Anderson Bedwell
James Anderson Bedwell, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 24, 1947. On July 1, 1971, he married Connie S. Fisher; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his son, Joel A. (Sandy) Bedwell,...
inkfreenews.com
Olean M. Sheets
Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
inkfreenews.com
Hargis Winston Rowe
Hargis Winston Rowe, 57, North Manchester, died at 1:32 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born Jan. 4, 1965. On Feb. 29, 2012, he married Pamela R. Sands; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Zachary W. (Rebecca Sue) Rowe, Upland,...
inkfreenews.com
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn, 68, Wabash, died at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Dec. 26, 1953. She is survived by two children, Daniel (Stephanie) Hueston and Barbara (Sean) Garrett, both of Wabash; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Thomas Eakright, LaFontaine.
inkfreenews.com
Janet L. Murphy — UPDATED
Janet L. Murphy, 65, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Janet was born April 9, 1957, in Warsaw, the daughter of Ivan and Glenna (Witmer) Werstler. She was united in marriage to Michael L. Murphy on Jan. 15, 1977, in Warsaw. He preceded her in death July 1, 1997.
RELATED PEOPLE
inkfreenews.com
Patricia Majewski — PENDING
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Jacob A. Miller
Jacob A. Miller, 98, Nappanee, died at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Nov. 8, 1923. On Nov. 9, 1944, Jacob married Marry Ann Miller. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his 12 children, Simon (Lydia) Miller, Milford, Ida...
inkfreenews.com
Norma Jean Amstutz
Norma Jean Amstutz, 85, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Woodland Manor, Elkhart. Norma was born April 5, 1937. On Sept. 16, 2000, she married Herbert Amstutz; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her stepchildren, Beth (Rick) Pletcher, Nappanee, Norman (Linda) Amstutz, New Paris, Kevin (Tonya)...
inkfreenews.com
Nicholas ‘Nick’ Dwayne Prathaftakis
Nicholas “Nick” Dwayne Prathaftakis, 65, Osceola, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. Nick was born March 25, 1957. Along with his son, Nate, he is survived by his sisters, Marsha Nemeth, Osceola and Lisa (Bill) Grabarek, Warsaw. Palmer Funeral Homes — River Park Chapel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Anita Gaman Dunlavy — UPDATED
Anita Garman Dunlavy, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of Claypool, died Oct. 4, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 18, 1934. She married Thom D. Dunlavy; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Shawn (Julie Foust), Delphos, Ohio and Drew (Sheri), Fort...
inkfreenews.com
Phend & Brown Officially Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary
MILFORD — Individuals traveled near and far Friday, Oct. 7, to help Dan, Doug and Andy Brown celebrate 100 years of Phend & Brown. The company had been solely operated by three generations until being acquired on Dec. 15, 2021, by Rieth-Riley Construction Inc., and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Rieth-Riley.
inkfreenews.com
Gakstatter Honored With Charlie Smith Award At BBBS Dinner
WARSAW — Albert “Art” Gakstatter has helped Big Brothers Big Sisters locally for 40 years, and on Tuesday, Oct. 11, he was recognized with an award for everything he’s done for the nonprofit. Gakstatter, of Winona Lake, was surprised with the 2022 Charles D. “Charlie” Smith...
inkfreenews.com
Nina Ruth Warman — PENDING
Nina Ruth Warman, 96, Churubusco, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. Arrangements pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, North SR 13, south of East CR 150N, Pierceton. Driver: Kelsey N. Stewart, 29, South Mary Lafern Street, North Webster. Stewart was traveling north on SR 13 when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
Mural At Visitor Center Highlights Best Of Elkhart County
ELKHART — A new mural celebrating the qualities that make Elkhart County such a well-crafted community has been installed at the Elkhart County Visitor Center, 3421 Cassopolis St., Elkhart. Goshen artist Josh Cooper’s bold and colorful style shows off the creative, entrepreneurial and hand-crafted assets of Elkhart County, from...
inkfreenews.com
Scott Sleighter — UPDATED
Scott Sleighter, 97, Pierceton, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Scott was born Sept.13, 1925, in Warsaw, the son of the late Moody and Lillian (Bowen) Sleighter. He graduated from Pierceton High School with the Class of ’44. On Aug. 29, 1948, Scott married Norma Jean Sleighter, who preceded him in death July 22, 1995, after 46 years of marriage. Scott was in the LP gas business for over 20 years. He enjoyed a lifetime of camping, and after retirement, assisted in managing the Pike Lake Campground. Scott was a member of the Pierceton Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the church choir for many years; he also served on the Pierceton Volunteer Fire Dept. for 43 years.
inkfreenews.com
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman, 1, Albion, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Kendra (Duesler) Hagerman, Albion; a brother, Brendon Hagerman, Albion; a sister, Paisley Hagerman, Albion; grandparents, Scott and Mindy Duesler, Cromwell and Ellen and Joe Hagerman, Ligonier; and great-grandparents, Georgia and Don Pierce, Ligonier, Gene and Lexi Duesler, Cromwell and Thomas and Joyce Wright, Wawaka.
Comments / 0