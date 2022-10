Since his first game as a kid at summer camp, Spencer Anderson has been infatuated with chess. He gravitated to the strategy and anticipation. Now, as a senior tackle at Maryland, Anderson applies his skills on the chessboard to the football field, where he anchors the right side of the Terrapins' offensive line. Heading into another Big Ten matchup on the road Saturday against Indiana, winning in the trenches will be key as the Terps try to put the Hoosiers in checkmate.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO