On October 15-16th there will be the annual Lucky Tomcat/Tigers Lair cat show. It is being held at the Illinois Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Saturday hours are 10-6 and Sunday 9-5. Come out to see up to 225 cats all in one day. Many breeds of purebreds will be present-Maine Coons, Persians, Exotic Shorthairs, Devon Rex, Bombay, British Shorthair are only some that you will see. Household pets will be there competing for best Household Pet in each ring. There will be adoptable cats brought by Meow Mobile from Sangamon County Animal Control competing and looking for new families. Be sure to bring a carrier with you if you might be interested in adopting one of the cats. There will be vendors on site–Scentsy, cat toys galore, wonderful cat trees that are able to be taken apart to transport home. Many more vendors with many items. There will also be a bake sale with proceeds going to the Forever Home Feline Ranch. There is also a cat costume each day around noon. Cats (and even their owners if they want) will be dressed up and judged for prizes. Come out and spend the day with us. Admission prices are: $10 for adults, Seniors and kids 6-12 are $5. Family of 4 is $25. Questions can be directed to 217-883-7661. Hope to see you there!

