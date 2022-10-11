Read full article on original website
‘Gender affirming care’ on minors finds support, opposition across Illinois
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ elected officials are offering different views on the future of gender-affirming health care in Illinois. Gender-affirming care, as defined by the World Health Organization, encompasses a range of social, psychological, behavioral, and medical procedures "designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity" when it conflicts with the gender they were assigned at birth.
Illinois quick hits: Drought conditions expand; federal road funds coming to Illinois
Drought conditions are expanding in Central Illinois. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded several counties in east central Illinois back into moderate drought levels. Rainfall totals have been sparse since Sep. 1, with some scattered areas not seeing significant rain in over 30 days. Champaign and Danville have recorded rainfall totals far below normal levels.
Illinois quick this: Vermillion airport manager resigns; Illinois’ favorite Halloween movie
Amid allegations, Vermillion airport manager resigns. The manager of the Vermillion Regional Airport has resigned after being accused of drinking on the job. Alex Gale, who was suspended two weeks ago, was accused of 24 policy violations, including drinking while driving on an airport runway. During a hearing this week, the interim manager read the accusations against Gale, including driving a non-airport vehicle at a high speed on a runway after consuming alcohol. Gale held the position for 21 months.
New S&P report shows Illinois with worst credit in the nation
(The Center Square) – In May, Illinois saw its credit rating from S&P Global Rating increase. But the latest newsletter from the ratings agency shows the state has the worst overall credit in the country. The S&P newsletter shows which U.S. states have increased their credit ratings and which...
Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election
(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
Tribune Endorses Pritzker For Re-Election
Illinois’s largest newspaper has endorsed Democratic Governor JB Pritzker for re-election. The Chicago Tribune endorsement is seen as surprising because the paper’s editorial board generally leans more conservative, such as when the Trib endorsed then-Governor Bruce Rauner over Pritzker in 2018. But now the Tribune says Pritzker deserves credit for showing competent leadership during the COVID pandemic, and for taking steps to shore up Illinois’s finances and public pensions.
Politicians React To Health Care Treatment For Gender Issues
Illinois politicians are staking out some very different positions as it pertains to providing care for people with gender dysphoria or similar issues. Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined a group of 18 attorneys general signing onto a brief in support of people who were denied “gender-affirming care” under a state health care plan in North Carolina. Raoul says failing to provide needed care to transgender individuals violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Illinois attorney general candidates discuss COVID-19 lawsuits, corruption during forum
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois attorney general are showing stark contrast for voters heading into the final weeks of the Nov. 8 election. Hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors, incumbent Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore recently met virtually. They answered questions about a variety of issues the office is involved in.
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including several from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said the bust follows a year-long investigation involving several agencies into retail theft and fencing. The suspects are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise from area stores, sell the goods to others who would resell to people in different states.
Officials warn vehicles damaged by Hurricane Ian could be resold in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Illinoisans are being urged to be on the lookout for flood-damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian. It is estimated that more than 350,000 vehicles may have been damaged by the storm. Automotive experts say floodwaters can destroy, sometimes slowly, electronics, lubricants and mechanical systems in vehicles.
FOP Endorses Deering In 13th Congressional District Race
An Illinois law enforcement organization is backing Republican Regan Deering in the race for the open 13th Congressional District seat. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge says Deering has demonstrated her support for law enforcement… and claims that her Democratic opponent Nikki Budzinski supports, quote, “anti-police and pro-criminal laws.”
Illinois quick hits: Decatur police officers, suspect shot; man sentenced for stealing grant funds; Joliet Amazon workers walk out
Two police officers and a suspect were shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Decatur. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after the officers made the stop just after midnight. The suspect and the two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Lucky Tomcat Cat Club/Tigers Lair Feline Fanciers Cat Show Coming to Illinois State Fairgrounds
On October 15-16th there will be the annual Lucky Tomcat/Tigers Lair cat show. It is being held at the Illinois Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Saturday hours are 10-6 and Sunday 9-5. Come out to see up to 225 cats all in one day. Many breeds of purebreds will be present-Maine Coons, Persians, Exotic Shorthairs, Devon Rex, Bombay, British Shorthair are only some that you will see. Household pets will be there competing for best Household Pet in each ring. There will be adoptable cats brought by Meow Mobile from Sangamon County Animal Control competing and looking for new families. Be sure to bring a carrier with you if you might be interested in adopting one of the cats. There will be vendors on site–Scentsy, cat toys galore, wonderful cat trees that are able to be taken apart to transport home. Many more vendors with many items. There will also be a bake sale with proceeds going to the Forever Home Feline Ranch. There is also a cat costume each day around noon. Cats (and even their owners if they want) will be dressed up and judged for prizes. Come out and spend the day with us. Admission prices are: $10 for adults, Seniors and kids 6-12 are $5. Family of 4 is $25. Questions can be directed to 217-883-7661. Hope to see you there!
