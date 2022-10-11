ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County board moves to accept federal assistance funds

FALLS CITY - ARPA funds administrator Austin Duerfeldt announced that Richardson County is eligible for federal funds through the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund. The county is eligible for $50,000 in 2022 and $50,000 in 2023. The board authorized the county treasurer to receive the local assistance funds with...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
STERLING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Sheriff Terry Wagner gets endorsement from former Lincoln Police chief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who is running for reelection, announced several endorsements early Thursday morning. Among his new backers are former Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, the Lincoln Police Union, the Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Beatrice, NE
Education
City
Beatrice, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Tree plantings for NRD, Nemaha, Johnson counties

Oct. 24 – 9 a.m. sugar maple at the Pawnee County courthouse in Pawnee City. 11 a.m. bald cypress tree at Peru State College in Nemaha County. Oct. 25 -- 9 a.m. sugar maple at Johnson County courthouse in Tecumseh. Tammy Partsch of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce said...
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Big Give Gage celebrates success, hands out checks

BEATRICE – Sixty-one non-profit entities received their checks Tuesday night from this year’s Big Give Gage fundraising drive. Counting donations, matching funds, a grant and other sponsor support, this year’s drive brought in $329,663. President of the Gage County Foundation, Don Vetrovsky says that was barely below the total amount raised in last year’s drive.
BEATRICE, NE
kfornow.com

LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers

LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pawnee Pothole Pathway to be fixed

BURCHARD - A recreational access road that's long been in poor condition with numerous potholes, will be seeing improvement. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, October 17 on County Road 616 Avenue in Pawnee County....an access to Burchard Lake State Recreation Area. Work also will be done inside the recreational...
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
#Linus K12#School Teachers#Beatrice Public School#The Beatrice School Board
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
klkntv.com

15-year-old stabbed multiple times at Waverly park, sheriff’s office says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old was stabbed multiple times by a 14-year-old at a Waverly park, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were made aware of a stabbing at Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he...
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse council to consider Ash Hollow erosion

SYRACUSE - The Syracuse City Council is scheduled to meet Oct. 12. The agenda includes the final plat for Zahn Meadow subdivision in northeast Syracuse and a presentation by Olsson engineers on TIF development options. Syracuse resident Marcella Ament is proposing erosion control on creek banks near Swanson Drive. The...
SYRACUSE, NE
klkntv.com

CHI Health provides update regarding ransomware attack at parent company

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health provided an update Wednesday regarding a ransomware attack at its parent company, CommonSpirit. Just last week, CHI Health spokeswoman Taylor Miller said in a press release that CommonSpirit had been dealing with “an IT issue.”. This caused some patients’ appointments to be...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dry Conditions Dominate Gage County

Despite thunderstorms bringing some much needed rain to the area late Tuesday night, drought conditions continue across the Midwest. Gage County Extension Educator Nicole Stoner says Gage County and the surrounding area is very dry but in better shape than other parts of the state…. "We aren't even in the...
GAGE COUNTY, NE

