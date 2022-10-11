Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County board moves to accept federal assistance funds
FALLS CITY - ARPA funds administrator Austin Duerfeldt announced that Richardson County is eligible for federal funds through the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund. The county is eligible for $50,000 in 2022 and $50,000 in 2023. The board authorized the county treasurer to receive the local assistance funds with...
1011now.com
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
klkntv.com
Sheriff Terry Wagner gets endorsement from former Lincoln Police chief
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who is running for reelection, announced several endorsements early Thursday morning. Among his new backers are former Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, the Lincoln Police Union, the Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29.
News Channel Nebraska
Tree plantings for NRD, Nemaha, Johnson counties
Oct. 24 – 9 a.m. sugar maple at the Pawnee County courthouse in Pawnee City. 11 a.m. bald cypress tree at Peru State College in Nemaha County. Oct. 25 -- 9 a.m. sugar maple at Johnson County courthouse in Tecumseh. Tammy Partsch of Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce said...
News Channel Nebraska
Big Give Gage celebrates success, hands out checks
BEATRICE – Sixty-one non-profit entities received their checks Tuesday night from this year’s Big Give Gage fundraising drive. Counting donations, matching funds, a grant and other sponsor support, this year’s drive brought in $329,663. President of the Gage County Foundation, Don Vetrovsky says that was barely below the total amount raised in last year’s drive.
kfornow.com
LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers
LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Pawnee Pothole Pathway to be fixed
BURCHARD - A recreational access road that's long been in poor condition with numerous potholes, will be seeing improvement. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, October 17 on County Road 616 Avenue in Pawnee County....an access to Burchard Lake State Recreation Area. Work also will be done inside the recreational...
Actor Wes Studi to receive first Chief Standing Bear award for courage
Wes Studi will receive the award Monday night at a sold-out banquet at Lincoln’s Lied Center to celebrate the award and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
1011now.com
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
1011now.com
Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
News Channel Nebraska
Charlie Wistrom, daughter of former Husker Grant Wistrom, making a name for herself on the football field
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It might not be surprising to learn that one of most ferocious and accomplished defenders in Nebraska football history has a kid thriving in high school football this fall. The surprise comes when you learn that Super Bowl champion Grant Wistrom’s child is earning praise as...
klkntv.com
15-year-old stabbed multiple times at Waverly park, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old was stabbed multiple times by a 14-year-old at a Waverly park, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were made aware of a stabbing at Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he...
Sioux City Journal
Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash
Six Nebraskans, all in their 20s, died last week in what police described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." These were their stories.
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse council to consider Ash Hollow erosion
SYRACUSE - The Syracuse City Council is scheduled to meet Oct. 12. The agenda includes the final plat for Zahn Meadow subdivision in northeast Syracuse and a presentation by Olsson engineers on TIF development options. Syracuse resident Marcella Ament is proposing erosion control on creek banks near Swanson Drive. The...
Westside High School student teacher killed in Lincoln crash
A teacher from Westside Highschool was killed in a car crash over the weekend. Ben Lenagh was identified in a statement from the school to parents.
klkntv.com
Capital Humane Society urges adoptions as shelter sees a big increase in dogs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and there are plenty of dogs to choose from in Lincoln. More than 40 years ago, Adopt a Shelter Dog Month was started to help millions of dogs find forever homes. Capital Humane Society’s Matt Madcharo says there’s...
klkntv.com
CHI Health provides update regarding ransomware attack at parent company
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health provided an update Wednesday regarding a ransomware attack at its parent company, CommonSpirit. Just last week, CHI Health spokeswoman Taylor Miller said in a press release that CommonSpirit had been dealing with “an IT issue.”. This caused some patients’ appointments to be...
News Channel Nebraska
Dry Conditions Dominate Gage County
Despite thunderstorms bringing some much needed rain to the area late Tuesday night, drought conditions continue across the Midwest. Gage County Extension Educator Nicole Stoner says Gage County and the surrounding area is very dry but in better shape than other parts of the state…. "We aren't even in the...
