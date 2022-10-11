The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Kate NV is an intensely emotional person who seems to have a broader spectrum of feeling than most. But in her music, this usually manifests itself through intense bursts of joy. This is certainly the case on her new song, “Early Bird,” a miniature symphony that feels tailor-made for the sort of 5 a.m. wake-up call that might actually get you out of bed, in the shower, and cheerily on your way to whichever late-capitalist hellscape pays your bills.

