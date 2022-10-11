Read full article on original website
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
‘Face It Alone’: Queen releases new song featuring unheard Freddie Mercury performance
Freddie Mercury has been gone since he died in 1991, but Queen just released a new song featuring its former lead singer. “Face It Alone” was recorded when the band was making the 1989 album “The Miracle,” BBC News reported. Roger Taylor said before the song’s premiere...
The FADER
Stormzy announces new album This Is What I Mean
Stormzy, the U.K. rapper who began in the grime underground and became a global hip-hop star, has announced his third studio album, This Is What I Mean. The project is due out November 25 via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope Records. This Is What I Mean was written and recorded during the...
The FADER
Song You Need: Actress embarks on an electro odyssey for “Dream”
“The overall idea is for this,” Darren Cunningham says of Dummy Corporation, his forthcoming EP as Actress, “is to be a demonstration of the process and the philosophical action art of creating modern-day electronic music. I create these sketches, essentially like the fabrics, and I collage them together… once I see the picture it’s embellished further and the process repeats.”
The FADER
Stormzy underlines his return with new song “Hide & Seek”
Stormzy has shared new song "Hide & Seek," the first official single from the U.K. rapper's forthcoming album This Is What I Mean. The soulful track was produced by PRGRSHN, Owen Cutts, and P2J. It features additional vocals from Äyanna, Teni The Entertainer, and Oxlade. Check it out below.
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
The background vocalists on ‘Monster Mash’ are singing about shoes, and no one remembers why
(NEXSTAR) – The lyrics of “Monster Mash” are a bit fantastical, to say the least. The song clearly isn’t based on factual events, so any logical fallacies or gaps in continuity are easily forgiven. The background vocals, though, are undoubtedly out-of-place, even for a novelty song...
The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Defends Lars Ulrich’s ‘Iconic’ Drumming in Reaction Video
Metallica's Lars Ulrich may be one of the more polarizing musicians in metal, but he's definitely got a supporter in The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, who decided to break down Metallica's "Sad But True" in the latest posting of his "Justin Hawkins Rides Again" reaction video series. While the video focuses...
Billboard
Katy Nichole & Big Daddy Weave Top Hot Christian Songs With ‘God Is in This Story’
Katy Nichole and Big Daddy Weave‘s “God Is in This Story” ascends to No. 1 on Billboard’s streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Christian Songs chart (dated Oct. 15). The coronation marks the second for the 22-year-old Nichole from the start of her career and the third...
The FADER
The Weeknd and Drake snub Grammys while Nicki Minaj slams “Super Freaky Girl” categorization
Drake and The Weeknd are continuing their boycott of the Grammy Awards with neither artist submitting their solo music for consideration for the 2023 awards, Pitchfork reports. The news arrived on the same day it was confirmed that Silk Sonic have also opted to "bow out" next year's awards. While...
‘Eddie Van Halen Was a One of a Kind’: Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform Tribute Song ‘Eddie’ Live for the First Time
Eddie Van Halen received a moving tribute from Red Hot Chili Peppers as the band performed their tribute single “Eddie” live for the first time at Austin City Limits. The 6-minute-long performance arrived halfway through their headlining set and enraptured the audience by the end, in part to John Frusciante’s intense guitar solo. “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die,” Kiedis said in a statement. “Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bass line. John,...
9 Things We Love About Slipknot’s New Album ‘The End, So Far’
Loudwire is bringing you 9 Things We Love About Slipknot's New Album, The End, So Far because as your No. 1 destination for all things Slipknot, what else on earth could we possibly be doing on release day?. Not since Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) have we only had to...
The FADER
Dougie Poole shares new song “The Rainbow Wheel of Death”
Next year, country singer-songwriter Dougie Poole will share a new album called The Rainbow Wheel of Death. Out on February 24 via Wharf Cat Records, the Maine-based artist's latest project will contain the single "High School Gym," a Song You Need when it was released in August, and the album's title track, out today.
The FADER
Song You Need: Mercury flips a Queen classic on “Freddie”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Atlanta rapper Mercury has a playful and punk approach to the classics, weaving her way through easy identification at every turn. Her latest mixtape, Tabula Rasa, arrived earlier this year and mixes frantic and spiky production with more standard trap textures. Now she's gearing up to drop new EP fearMercury, out December 7, and she's sampling Queen on new song "Freddie." Anyone who listens to "Bohemian Rhapsody" and thinks, 'I can work with that' is deserving of a listen, on chutzpah alone.
The FADER
Song You Need: MSPAINT’s “ACID” is a synth-punk carousel
As far as band names go, MSPAINT isn't incompatible with the sound of the Mississippi four-piece. The scraggly, serrated sound of their 2020 self-titled EP sounds like it could have been drawn with a mouse in the titular vintage graphics program. Rooted in hardcore, MSPAINT add synths – usually either funereal or keyed-up to resemble the death rattle of the machines that created them – providing a considerable amount of texture to their buzzing tracks.
M. Shadows admits to accidentally ripping off Metallica, defends Avenged Sevenfold’s Hail To The King from the haters
“In hindsight we cut a little too close,” says M Shadows of similarity between two Avenged Sevenfold songs and a pair of Metallica classics
Queen release 34-year-old song with Freddie Mercury's vocals: 'We’d kind of forgotten'
Queen unveiled never-before-heard track "Face It Alone," which features vocals of Freddie Mercury recorded during "The Miracle" sessions.
The FADER
Song You Need: A wake-up call from Kate NV
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Kate NV is an intensely emotional person who seems to have a broader spectrum of feeling than most. But in her music, this usually manifests itself through intense bursts of joy. This is certainly the case on her new song, “Early Bird,” a miniature symphony that feels tailor-made for the sort of 5 a.m. wake-up call that might actually get you out of bed, in the shower, and cheerily on your way to whichever late-capitalist hellscape pays your bills.
The FADER
Central Cee drops No More Leaks EP
Read Next: Lil Baby, The 1975, Mavi, and 17 more new projects you should stream right now. , alongside a video for "One Up." Check out both below. No More Leaks is the London rapper's first release since his song "Doja" went viral this summer and his memorable, slang-filled LA Leakers freestyle. Across four new tracks he reflects on the work that went into his career before his success ("Chapters"), as well as giving a nod to his global fanbase ("Bumpy Johnson").
The FADER
Nina Hagen announces first album in 11 years, shares “16 Tons” cover
Nina Hagen has announced her 14th studio LP, and her first since 2011’s Volksbeat. Unity is scheduled for a December 9 arrival, and its lead single — a cover of Merle Travis’ “Sixteen Tons” — is out now, accompanied by a visual treatment courtesy of Sebastian Vogt.
