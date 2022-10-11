ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Deputies arrest man charged in Grays Hill shooting

GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a shooting in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Joe Fields, 29 on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The shooting happened […]
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight

BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County

A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July. Documents from state law enforcement officials […]
School shooting hoax brings fear, quick response

False reports lead to school lockdowns; law enforcement reaction praised. A massive law enforcement response converged on Beaufort High School Wednesday morning after a call to the Beaufort Police Department (BPD) reported an active shooter on the school’s campus. While the call was eventually determined to be a hoax,...
Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a result of a three-month investigation by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for manslaughter. According to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor, is accused of selling fentanyl to a citizen of Williston, resulting...
North Charleston Police looking for two missing teens

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenage girls. The North Charleston Police Department says two teenage girls were last seen leaving the Wescott area on Thursday. Samya Fladger and Taniah Grant are believed to be traveling...
Authorities investigate after school shooting 'hoaxes,' gun incidents

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported in a press conference on Friday, Oct. 7 that an active-shooter incident involving Beaufort High School two days earlier was a "hoax." Also, authorities reported that two teenagers were detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice after they were allegedly in possession of firearms on school property, in two separate incidents.
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
Pineland man charged after shooting leaves man in critical condition

A Pineland man faces attempted murder charges and possibly other charges after a Sunday, Oct. 9, shooting in the front yard of a Grays Highway residence left one man in critical condition, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said. Bernard Primus, 26, was charged with one count of attempted murder. He...
