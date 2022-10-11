Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies arrest man charged in Grays Hill shooting
GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a shooting in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Joe Fields, 29 on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The shooting happened […]
WECT
Colleton Co. sheriff, deputy face lawsuit after fatal officer-involved shooting
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County sheriff and one of his deputies are facing a lawsuit after the deputy fatally shot a man during a welfare check in May. Sheriff Guerry “Buddy” Hill, Deputy Jacob Scott and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are listed in the lawsuit filed Sept. 27 by the family of 55-year-old William Jerry Crosby.
counton2.com
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
walterborolive.com
3 life sentences for Summerville man who committed Cottageville murder while out on bond for burglary
PRESS RELEASE - WALTERBORO, SC (Oct. 10, 2022) – A Summerville man received three life sentences Monday after pleading guilty to crimes in two Lowcountry counties, including last month’s murder of a Cottageville man. Richard Brian Campodonico, 42, pleaded guilty in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
counton2.com
Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
WTGS
Suspect arrested in Grays Hill shooting, charged with attempted murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for the shooting in Grays Hill, South Carolina, Wednesday night and charged him with attempted murder. Deputies were called to the area of Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway for a "shots fired" call at around...
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
WTGS
Missing elderly man from Beaufort County found dead after nearly week-long search
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that the search for Joe Nathan Glover has concluded after they found a dead body in Dale Wednesday night. According to officials, BCSO's Aviation Support Unit discovered a dead person in the marsh off of Lightsey Road in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July. Documents from state law enforcement officials […]
yourislandnews.com
School shooting hoax brings fear, quick response
False reports lead to school lockdowns; law enforcement reaction praised. A massive law enforcement response converged on Beaufort High School Wednesday morning after a call to the Beaufort Police Department (BPD) reported an active shooter on the school’s campus. While the call was eventually determined to be a hoax,...
WRDW-TV
Man charged with manslaughter during arrest for drug charges
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a result of a three-month investigation by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for manslaughter. According to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor, is accused of selling fentanyl to a citizen of Williston, resulting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
North Charleston Police looking for two missing teens
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenage girls. The North Charleston Police Department says two teenage girls were last seen leaving the Wescott area on Thursday. Samya Fladger and Taniah Grant are believed to be traveling...
WTGS
Missing toddler, Quinton Simon, believed to be dead, mother prime suspect: Police
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department has announced they believe missing 20-month-old, Quinton Simon, is dead. UPDATE: Chatham Co. Police hosting press conference on 20-month-old toddler presumed dead. According to CCPD, the department and the FBI have notified Simon's family that they believe he is...
The Post and Courier
Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man
WALTERBORO — A Colleton County sheriff's deputy was cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in May. Cpl. Jacob Scott returned to active duty Sept. 19 after State Law Enforcement Division concluded its investigation into the death of William "Jerry" Crosby. Scott fatally shot Crosby on May...
blufftontoday.com
Authorities investigate after school shooting 'hoaxes,' gun incidents
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported in a press conference on Friday, Oct. 7 that an active-shooter incident involving Beaufort High School two days earlier was a "hoax." Also, authorities reported that two teenagers were detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice after they were allegedly in possession of firearms on school property, in two separate incidents.
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
WJCL
Police investigating overnight Savannah shooting; victim drives himself to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. According to Savannah Police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Authorities say the victim drove himself to the hospital. His...
wtoc.com
Witnesses say police took 15 minutes to respond to shots fired on W. Jones St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gunshots in downtown Savannah yesterday during the lunch hour have residents concerned about the increasing gun violence across the city. “It stays with you,” said a woman, who described the mayhem that unfolded on West Jones Street. At about 12:15 pm on Wednesday, she and...
blufftontoday.com
Pineland man charged after shooting leaves man in critical condition
A Pineland man faces attempted murder charges and possibly other charges after a Sunday, Oct. 9, shooting in the front yard of a Grays Highway residence left one man in critical condition, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said. Bernard Primus, 26, was charged with one count of attempted murder. He...
Comments / 0