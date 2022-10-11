Read Next: Lil Baby, The 1975, Mavi, and 17 more new projects you should stream right now. , alongside a video for "One Up." Check out both below. No More Leaks is the London rapper's first release since his song "Doja" went viral this summer and his memorable, slang-filled LA Leakers freestyle. Across four new tracks he reflects on the work that went into his career before his success ("Chapters"), as well as giving a nod to his global fanbase ("Bumpy Johnson").

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO