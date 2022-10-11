Read full article on original website
Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson physically remove a fan from the stage
Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson physically removed a fan from the stage during the band’s recent show in Anaheim, California. The long-running group are currently in North America as part of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, which will conclude on October 27 in Tampa, Florida.
Blink-182 to reunite for new album, world tour
Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus will reunite for a new album and tour.
Yes announce Relayer tour dates for June 2023
Yes bring their Relayer Album Series live show to the UK in June 2023
Meg Baird announces new album Furling
Meg Baird has announced a new album titled Furling, her first full-length solo LP since 2015’s Don’t Weigh Down the Light. It’s scheduled to arrive on January 27 via her long-time label, Drag City, and its lead single, “Won’t You Follow Me Home?,” is out now alongside a shadowy visual treatment courtesy of Rachael Cassells.
JID and Smino announce co-headlining 2023 tour
JID and Smino have announced a co-headlining 2023 North American tour. Dubbed “Luv is 4Ever” (a fusion of the titles of the two rappers’ 2022 albums), the 32-date run is set to break ground on January 22 at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, stopping in 21 states and three Canadian provinces before the dust settles on March 29 at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 14) at 10 a.m. local time via LuvIs4Ever.com.
Regina Spektor postpones tour due to 'bad case' of Covid-19
Regina Spektor has put her national tour on hold after coming down with a "bad case" of Covid-19, the singer announced on Instagram.
Palm Tree Music Festival announce debut Australian edition with headliners Tiësto and Kygo
Palm Tree Music Festival is set to make its Australian debut, announcing the line-up for its inaugural outings in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne next year. The one-day festival — which has previously run in New York, Mexico and Croatia — is headlined by DJs Tiësto and Kygo, with Lost Frequencies, Sam Feldt and Frank Walker rounding-out the bill. Palm Tree will first take to Sydney Showgrounds’ The Dome on March 10, 2023, before consecutive dates at Brisbane’s Riverstage and the Melbourne Showgrounds on March 11 and March 12 respectively.
Song You Need: MSPAINT’s “ACID” is a synth-punk carousel
As far as band names go, MSPAINT isn't incompatible with the sound of the Mississippi four-piece. The scraggly, serrated sound of their 2020 self-titled EP sounds like it could have been drawn with a mouse in the titular vintage graphics program. Rooted in hardcore, MSPAINT add synths – usually either funereal or keyed-up to resemble the death rattle of the machines that created them – providing a considerable amount of texture to their buzzing tracks.
Westerman shares new song “Idol; RE-run,” tour dates
Westerman has returned with new song "Idol; RE-run," his first new music in two years. "Idol; RE-run" was co-produced by James Krivchenia of Big Thief and comes alongside news of a 2023 North America tour. Speaking about the new song, Westerman says: "The lyrics to the song were written around...
Blink-182 return with new song “Edging”
Earlier this week Blink-182 announced that Tom DeLonge is back in the band after a seven year absence and that they will spend 2023 on a huge global tour. Today the pop-punk trio complete the comeback with new song "Edging," the classic line-up's first new material together since 2011 album Neighborhoods. Check it out below. The new song precedes an album, also due in 2023.
Song You Need: Actress embarks on an electro odyssey for “Dream”
“The overall idea is for this,” Darren Cunningham says of Dummy Corporation, his forthcoming EP as Actress, “is to be a demonstration of the process and the philosophical action art of creating modern-day electronic music. I create these sketches, essentially like the fabrics, and I collage them together… once I see the picture it’s embellished further and the process repeats.”
Blink-182 Is Back (Even Tom DeLonge) With A New Album & Tour
The year of punk-rock band reunions continues, and I’m living for it. ICYMI, legendary groups like My Chemical Romance and Paramore have reunited in special ways this year, reminding the world that angsty melodies will never be out of style. Now, the most notable blink-182 lineup (Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge) are back together with new music and a massive world tour.
Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells goes on tour to celebrate 50th anniversary
Mike Oldfield collaborator Robin Smith leads new live version of Tubular Bells out on tour in February and March
Central Cee drops No More Leaks EP
Read Next: Lil Baby, The 1975, Mavi, and 17 more new projects you should stream right now. , alongside a video for "One Up." Check out both below. No More Leaks is the London rapper's first release since his song "Doja" went viral this summer and his memorable, slang-filled LA Leakers freestyle. Across four new tracks he reflects on the work that went into his career before his success ("Chapters"), as well as giving a nod to his global fanbase ("Bumpy Johnson").
Watch Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe play Du Hast to fans on a street in Mexico City
Here's the Sehnsucht classic as you've never heard it before
Babymetal announce return with new concept album The Other One and brand new shows
Babymetal will release new concept album The Other One next year and perform two shows early next year!. Babymetal have returned from their hiatus and have announced that their first new album in four years will arrive in Spring 2023. The Japanese kawaii metal duo - still formed of singers Su-metal and Moametal following the departure of original member Yuimetal in October 2018 - have been on an extended break following their most recent show at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan in April last year.
CEO Trayle is living every day like it’s Halloween
Fueled by the Chicago drill scene and determined to take on punk and R&B, the Atlanta-based rapper is ready to seize his moment. “I don’t really get motivated until the last five minutes before I get on stage,” CEO Trayle says matter-of-factly. “I guess you could call it an adrenaline rush, but in those five or 10 minutes right before I perform, that’s when I get really excited.”
Lil Baby, The 1975, Mavi, and 17 more new projects you should stream right now
Atlanta’s Lil Baby surprised just about everybody with his sophomore album My Turn, a 2020 project that revealed an artist with more nuance than his hits would have you believe. Since then, he’s built up more acclaim through his collaboration with Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes; secured three Grammy nominations and one win (Best Melodic Rap Performance for Kanye West’s “Hurricane”); and appeared on songs with Drake, Nicki Minaj, and many more. It’s Only Me was preceded by “Heyy“ and the non-album single “Detox.”
Lil Yachty’s “Poland” gets a video
Where were you when you first heard Lil Yachty’s short but poignant tale of taking the Wock to Poland? I was at my desk, getting ready to head out for the evening, but God and Yachty had other plans for me, and today is no different. Exactly a week...
NOFX’s Fat Mike Is Opening the World’s First Punk Museum
How there isn't already a punk rock museum is beyond us, but thanks to NOFX's Fat Mike, one will soon exist. The frontman is planning on opening the very first punk museum in the world, and it'll be located in Las Vegas, Nev. and literally called The Punk Rock Museum.
