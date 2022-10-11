ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gerber Vital Replaceable Blade Knife is Discounted During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team
 3 days ago
Gerber

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Replaceable blade knives go from dull to razor sharp in seconds with a blade swap, which is why they make great hunting and EDC knives. The Gerber Vital is one of the best replaceable blade knives and it’s on sale during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Gerber Vital is 15% Off

This is a light pocked folder with a solid lock-back design and a comfortable and highly visibly orange rubber grip. The blades attach to the knife through Gerber’s patented Split Sec Tech system which is safe and simple to use and requires no tools. The knife includes a #60 industry-standard attached razor blade and six #60 replaceable razor blades. Replacement blades are available in a 12-pack plastic holder which holds blades safely and then dispenses them when you press and slide a tab. You can store used blades in the waste compartment of this clever little holder.

  • Split Sec Tech blade exchange system
  • Comfortable rubber grip
  • Separate blade holder
  • Overall length: 6.9 inches
  • Comes with six No. 60 replaceable blades

#Razor Blade#Blades#Prime Early Access Sale#Gerber Vital#Split Sec Tech
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

