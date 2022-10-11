Read full article on original website
Related
Running as a moderate, New Mexico Democratic congressional candidate deletes progressive tweets
CNN — A Democratic House candidate in New Mexico, campaigning as a moderate in a tightly contested race, deleted tweets attacking the oil and gas industry, rationalizing rioting in summer 2020, and comparing the Trump administration to the Ku Klux Klan. The deleted tweets reviewed by CNN’s KFile on...
'Do you believe this?': New video shows Pelosi's reaction to Capitol attack
The House January 6 select committee revealed never-before-seen footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders reacting to the Capitol attack from a secure location.
See how McConnell responded to Trump's racist comments about his wife
In a CNN exclusive, Manu Raju spoke with Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell about his support for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker and his response to racist remarks about his wife from former President Donald Trump.
Trump reacts to committee's unanimous vote to subpoena him
Former President Donald Trump is blasting the January 6 committee's unanimous vote to subpoena him for documents and testimony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Senate candidate who had a stroke gives interview. Hear what Dr. Gupta noticed
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta breaks down an interview with Senate candidate John Fetterman (D). Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and used captioning software to understand an NBC reporter’s questions.
Exclusive: McConnell ignores Trump’s attacks and says ‘I have the votes’ in quest to make history
CNN — It’s become a throwaway line at former President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies: GOP senators must boot Mitch McConnell from the leadership position he’s held longer than any Republican in American history. But McConnell has a message. “I have the votes,” the Senate GOP leader...
Five takeaways from the Michigan gubernatorial debate
Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a debate Thursday night that voters "cannot trust" her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, to respect the outcome of a state referendum on abortion rights, because Dixon has not accepted the outcome of the 2020 election.
GOP lawmaker says new Jan. 6 videos show his party's leadership 'knew better'
January 6 committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper about why the new videos debuted in the committee's hearing illustrate his own party leadership's shortfalls.
RELATED PEOPLE
Reporter reveals what 'very important witness' said about Trump
A former Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness’ description. CNN’s Anderson Cooper speaks to Devlin Barrett, one of the Washington Post reporters that broke the story.
Biden addresses possible criminal charges against Hunter Biden and says he's 'proud' of son's fight against drug addiction
President Joe Biden on Tuesday for the first time addressed his son's exposure to possible criminal charges for allegedly lying on a gun-purchase application, but he said he was proud of Hunter Biden for confronting his struggles with drug addiction in an interview with Jake Tapper aired on "CNN Tonight."
Washington Post: Woman says she had to push Herschel Walker to pay for abortion he wanted her to have
The woman who previously said she had an abortion paid for by Herschel Walker, the GOP Senate nominee in Georgia, said she had to repeatedly push him to fund the 2009 procedure that she said he wanted her to have, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
'See you in an hour': Stunning audio between Pence and Pelosi released
Never-before-seen footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows how congressional leaders frantically coordinated with former Vice President Mike Pence to quell the insurrection at the Capitol and finish certifying the 2020 election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fact check: Herschel Walker's false and misleading recent claims
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the US Senate in Georgia, has run a campaign littered with false and misleading claims.
Oz says he wouldn’t talk to patients the way his campaign talked about Fetterman’s health
CNN — Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz again tried to distance himself from the mocking tone his campaign has taken with his Democratic opponent John Fetterman’s recovery from a near fatal stroke, telling NBC in an interview Friday that he would not talk to his own patients the way his campaign talked about the Democratic Senate nominee.
Four takeaways from Wisconsin's Senate debate
Democrat Mandela Barnes and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson sparred over their respective ties to the middle class and their views on crime in the second and possibly final Wisconsin Senate debate.
Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing
Former President Donald Trump does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social. CNN's John Avlon and columnist Scott Jennings discuss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bolduc raises unsubstantiated possibility of 2022 election impropriety ahead of New Hampshire Senate contest
CNN — New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc, a Republican who has pushed the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen, raised the unsubstantiated prospect that the same could happen in 2022 during an interview with a radio host in New Hampshire on Monday. Bolduc’s comments highlight the fine...
‘Make or break’: Walker and Warnock square off in Georgia Senate debate
CNN — In Georgia’s already contentious Senate race, Friday’s debate between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Savannah will provide the highest stakes moment yet. The Senate contest, one of the most competitive in the country and key to winning control of the chamber,...
Biden goes where he’s wanted on Western swing ahead of critical midterm elections
CNN — As President Joe Biden headed West this week, Air Force One flew over a string of states where marquee Senate and House races will determine which party controls Congress next year. It didn’t land in any of them. The President’s rare, four-day visit is unfolding with...
Tapper rolls the tape on Trump's attacks on Haberman. See her response
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reacts to past attacks by former President Donald Trump.
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0