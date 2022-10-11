Read full article on original website
Related
Clarida: We got it wrong on inflation
Former Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida tells CNN’s Richard Quest the Fed ‘got the forecast wrong’ on inflation and US interest rates could reach 5% in 2023.
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
China's economy is 'in deep trouble' as Xi heads for next decade in power
When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world's second largest economy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Student loan forgiveness applications now open through beta mode website, Biden administration says
The Biden administration has opened the application process for Americans seeking student debt relief in a beta period starting Friday evening, officials told CNN, allowing applicants to begin signing up before the website is formally unveiled later this month.
Saudis aren't weaponizing oil like Americans claim, top official says
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said his country partnered with Russia to slash oil production in order to stabilize markets and denied that there were political motives behind the decision, which has enraged US leaders and sparked calls to rethink ties with Riyadh.
Penny Stock Nikola Continues To Fall
Alternative energy truck company Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton was found guilty of fraud over statements he made about the firm’s prospects. At the core of the changes was that he tried to increase the price of the public corporation’s stock. The news shouldn’t be a distraction for investors. Nikola has become a penny stock, and […]
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated – and why it takes so long to add them up
The U.S. experienced 15 disasters in the first nine months of 2022 that each caused at least $1 billion in damage. Hurricane Ian is taking the largest toll of these disasters by far – but the extent of the damage could take years to calculate with any precision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China's Xi opens Party Congress with speech tackling Taiwan, Hong Kong and zero-Covid
Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed to steer China through grave challenges toward national rejuvenation, advancing a nationalistic vision that has put it on a collision path with the West.
Tesla investors try to look past Elon Musk's many, many distractions
Elon Musk now wants to buy Twitter after all. While that's good news for Twitter's long-suffering shareholders, Tesla investors hope he still has some time for them. They need a little help, too.
China's once vibrant private sector suffocating under Xi's crackdown
China's economy is in terrible shape. Unemployment is skyrocketing, the housing market is collapsing, and growth is stalling. Constant covid lockdowns are dragging on virtually every part of the country's economy. Swathes of the population are struggling to make ends meet. CNN's Selina Wang speaks to people who aren't seeing the economic benefits Xi has pledged under his rule.
No person has changed China more than Xi Jinping. Here's how
In just ten years, Xi Jinping has irreversibly changed China. The grand strategy underpinning it all is to restore the country to his imagined vision of a strong, powerful China. CNN's Selina Wang breaks down Xi Jinping's legacy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Truss is in big trouble after her biggest U-turn yet
Britain's Liz Truss has sacrificed her finance minister and closest political ally just weeks into her premiership in order to save her own skin, but the crisis is far from over.
U.K.・
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0