Environment

China's once vibrant private sector suffocating under Xi's crackdown

China's economy is in terrible shape. Unemployment is skyrocketing, the housing market is collapsing, and growth is stalling. Constant covid lockdowns are dragging on virtually every part of the country's economy. Swathes of the population are struggling to make ends meet. CNN's Selina Wang speaks to people who aren't seeing the economic benefits Xi has pledged under his rule.
ECONOMY
Tesla investors try to look past Elon Musk’s many, many distractions

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. Elon Musk now wants to buy Twitter after all. While that’s good news for Twitter’s long-suffering shareholders, Tesla investors hope he still has some time for them. They need a little help, too.
STOCKS
