12-meter floods to inundate thousands of properties, Australian emergency services warn
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese toured flooded areas of the southeastern state of Victoria Sunday -- as emergency services warned waters up to 12 meters were expected to inundate thousands of properties.
Climate change exposes lack of US preparedness in defending Arctic Ocean interests, US senator says
Climate change is unlocking a new crossroads and potential center of conflict: the Arctic. But one key lawmaker is warning the US has lagged behind in securing the region, as other powers move in, adding he believes the Arctic may soon be a stage for a nuclear show of force by Vladimir Putin.
China's once vibrant private sector suffocating under Xi's crackdown
China's economy is in terrible shape. Unemployment is skyrocketing, the housing market is collapsing, and growth is stalling. Constant covid lockdowns are dragging on virtually every part of the country's economy. Swathes of the population are struggling to make ends meet. CNN's Selina Wang speaks to people who aren't seeing the economic benefits Xi has pledged under his rule.
Tesla investors try to look past Elon Musk’s many, many distractions
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. Elon Musk now wants to buy Twitter after all. While that’s good news for Twitter’s long-suffering shareholders, Tesla investors hope he still has some time for them. They need a little help, too.
Liz Truss is in big trouble after her biggest U-turn yet
Britain's Liz Truss has sacrificed her finance minister and closest political ally just weeks into her premiership in order to save her own skin, but the crisis is far from over.
