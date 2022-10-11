ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rotation players to get regular minutes in last two preseason games

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vi937_0iUNz8kE00

With four of the Los Angeles Lakers’ six preseason games now in the books, it is time for them to start ramping up for the start of the regular season.

The regular season begins Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Golden State Warriors, and given the Lakers’ tough schedule in the first few weeks of the season, it is imperative they’re ready to hit the ground running right away.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley missed the last two exhibition games due to rest that head coach Darvin Ham said was planned.

He said one reason for the planned rest was so the team’s rotation players can play something that resembles regular season-type minutes in the last two preseason contests.

“You look at the preseason schedule and you sit down with your guys, your main guys, top guys. And again you’re strategic about which games you want to participate in. Leave some time in the middle to see how their body reacts, to build back up and then finalize with the last two preseason games.

“I mean, we went to Pechanga, back. Vegas, back. Now we’re up here, back-to-back in the preseason, so it’s been an interesting schedule to say the least. But we feel good about the plan that we’ve set forth and we’ve left ourselves some room at certain points within the schedule that we can pivot one way or another. And we feel good, we feel good about where we are. Those last two games will be more regular season like in terms of the rotation and who’s available so we feel like we’re right on course with what we need to do.”

Fans and even some players may get tired and bored with the preseason after a few games, but it is important for figuring out rotations, building chemistry and getting players into game shape, among other things.

For a team such as the Lakers, preseason is even more important, given they have so many new players on their roster who must get used to playing with James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Reportedly Made A Decision On His Future

Charles Barkley won't be stepping away from a microphone anytime soon. It has been announced that Barkley has signed a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. The official details of this deal have not been released yet. Kathleen Finch,Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer, is...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Darvin Ham
NBC Sports

With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#Rotations#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
BlueDevilCountry

Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team

On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy