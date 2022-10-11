ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Most stay-at-home moms I know work part-time on the side, and I'm sick of having that work minimized if it's even recognized at all

By Olivia Christensen
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 24

Annie Campbell
2d ago

Stop worrying about what other people think. If you're secure with yourself and what you do, it won't matter what anyone thinks, especially people you aren't even close with.

Reply
14
Chris Columbus
3d ago

taking care of the house is a big job. if you start hiring people to do certain aspects of it you will find that it is very expensive

Reply
12
Pamela Evanger
3d ago

I was a stay at home mom..because it was important to me to bond with my children at those precious and influential ages.i earned money with side jobs..not once, did I feel insulted that everyone didn't remark on how heroic that was of me..simply contributing to the well-being of my family..my self- worth was intact.

Reply(1)
10
Related
Fortune

People are deciding you can’t have it all: 1 in 3 workers say they fear kids will set their career back

As bosses push for a return to the office, workers feel they’re stuck playing a tricky game of would you rather: have kids or a career?. One in three U.S. employees think that having kids could negatively impact their careers, according to a new survey by Glassdoor and The Harris Poll that polled over 2,000 adults. School is back in session, but so is the office, leaving working parents worried about giving up the newfound flexibility that remote work afforded them in balancing childcare and their job.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stay At Home Moms#Linus Business#Personal Finance Insider
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

'I just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore': Melinda Gates opens up about 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill - and details struggle of having to work with him even as they were splitting up

Melinda Gates has opened up about her 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, explaining that she 'just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore', while sharing her struggle to continue working alongside her former spouse even as they were in the midst of splitting up. Melinda, 58, and Bill,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Lefty Graves

Teen calls child protection services when mother makes him eat off floor

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a large family, there are a lot of cousins and other relatives. At a recent family reunion, one of my cousins related this hilarious story to a few other relatives and me. My cousin was about 13 when he decided that he wanted to be able to be the boss. While this, in and of itself, is no great surprise, most teens want to be in charge, this particular cousin plotted out a way to be removed from his parent's home, or so he thought.
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy