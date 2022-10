After another last place finish in the NL West, the Rockies have made two coaching staff changes. Colorado parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan and reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position. The rest of their coaching staff, including manager Bud Black, pitching coach Darryl Scott and bench coach Mike Redmond, will return in 2023.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO