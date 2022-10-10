Read full article on original website
Orthofix Merging with SeaSpine
Orthofix, a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, and SeaSpine, a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger. The combined company, to be named...
Lazurite Partners with Mendtronix on ArthroFree Surgical Camera
Mendtronix, a medical logistics company, has partnered with Lazurite to support the launch of the ArthroFree System, Lazurite’s new wireless surgical camera. Mendtronix will provide kitting and fulfilment logistics support, along with other technical services as Lazurite begins distribution of the product. Orders will be fulfilled nationally from Mendtronix’s east coast distribution center in the Pittsburgh, PA area.
Single-Use Endoscopy Maker Ambu Opens New Factory
Ambu hosted a grand opening of its new manufacturing plant, located in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on Oct. 11. With a total capacity of nearly 323,000 square feet, the new factory is Ambu’s largest plant, allowing the company to ramp up its future production and supply of products. The...
Veranex Acquires Devicia and Clarvin
Veranex announced today that it has acquired an ecosystem of full-service medical device consultancy companies, providing regulatory and clinical affairs, quality assurance and biocompatibility services for medical devices and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices. Based in Sweden, this ecosystem includes Devicia, a full-service partner offering clinical expertise; Clarvin, a provider...
Sampled SMART Labs Expands its New Jersey Footprint
Sampled has announced the expansion of its Sampled SMART Labs facility into a 140,000 square foot laboratory and biorepository in Piscataway, NJ. The biorepository will be one of the largest of its kind in the world, and construction is expected to be completed by early 2023. The multi-million-dollar investment will...
NeuroLogica Receives CE Marking for Computed Tomography Systems
NeuroLogica, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, announced that its Elite Mobile Computed Tomography (CT) systems have received the European Union (EU) CE marking via compliance with the new EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745). The assessment and certification completed by the EU’s Notified Body includes the approval of the OmniTom...
