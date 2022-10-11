In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.

