WCAX
Experts: Thursday storm will have foliage blowin’ in the wind
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State is far from green right now as autumn colors blanket the region. But with many areas approaching or past peak and stormy forecast, those colors could be fleeting. Vermont in the fall is known for its beauty, and on Wednesday it delivered...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s 2023 calendar available
The cover photo of the ’23 calendar features a snowshoe hare nestled among dense young conifers, the hare’s preferred cover. This widespread but elusive species benefits from the department’s active management of state lands to the maintain the young forest habitat on which it and many other species depend, work that is supported by federal Pittman-Robertson funds derived from the excise tax on firearms and other sporting equipment.
WCAX
Popular Vt. hiking trail has new look after summer renovations
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first season of upgrading a popular trail on Camel’s Hump wraps up this week. The 2.1-mile-long rocky and steep Burrows Trail is one of the most-hiked trails in Vermont. The main focus of the upgrades was to make the trail narrower and create different variations of steps to make the trail sustainable for the long haul and make for a smoother hike.
Centre Daily
Student injured in fall down mountain on class field trip, New Hampshire officials say
A student was injured while scaling New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, one of the most climbed mountains in the world, according to state officials. While hiking the peak on a school field trip, the student was injured after sliding down a flat boulder on Wednesday, Oct. 11, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The student’s injuries were not life-threatening.
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Deer season preview
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With archery season already underway, some hunters have already hit the woods this deer season. Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Nick Fortin about how the rest of the season is taking shape in the wake of new regulation changes last year. Wildlife...
Building a Workforce: Vermont Is Trying to Bolster the Ranks of Skilled Workers to Construct Housing, but It Will Take Time
Lily Lukaszevicz doesn't remember her guidance counselor, or anyone else, suggesting she pursue construction training when she was a high school senior in Lancaster, Mass. "Everyone just sort of got fast-tracked to 'What college are you going to?'" Lukaszevicz said. "They didn't ask, 'Do you want to go to college?'"
Fourbital Factory Is Bringing Apparel Manufacturing and Job Training Back to Vermont
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
WMUR.com
Video: Bull moose caught sparring on trail camera in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Two bull moose were caught sparring on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season is from mid-September through mid-October and bulls defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut, bulls may be seen eating together...
theislandnow.com
Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?
In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
Middlebury Campus
Retail cannabis sales begin in Vermont, new dispensary opens in Middlebury
Retail cannabis sales began in Vermont on Oct. 1, meaning Middlebury College students over the age of 21 can now legally buy marijuana in the state. In conjunction with the introduction of the new retail market, FLORA Cannabis — a state-licensed dispensary just a nine-minute walk from the Davis Family Library — opened on Park Street in downtown Middlebury.
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
WCAX
Program aims to help Vermonters button up their homes for winter
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday promoted the state’s Button Up campaign to help Vermonters keep the cold out of their homes. Button Up is Vermont’s annual campaign to help people prepare for winter by weatherizing their homes. The goal of the program is to help...
Hydro-Quebec subsidiary buys 13 dams in New England, including 8 in NH, VT
A Hydro-Quebec subsidiary is buying a company that operates 13 hydropower generating stations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, strengthening its relationship with New England. The $2 billion purchase of Great River Hydro LLC and the dams that produce 589 megawatts of electricity will provide Hydro-Quebec with the largest hydropower...
Watch: ‘The Invasion of The Leaf Peepers’ is Hilarious
They're heeeerrrrreeee. The leaf peepers. Maine and New Hampshire are really kicking things into gear with the beautiful foliage right now, and that means lots of people from away are coming to take it all in. Watch this hilarious video of leaf peepers taking over our state. It's an invasion!
VTDigger
Airbnbs are making life very difficult
Airbnbs are taking over Vermont. A recent Craigslist search showed zero long-term rentals in my town but I found over 300 Airbnbs. We can’t find workers to fill empty positions, and many of my friends are bringing cots into their homes to help friends. Why is the state putting profits for mostly wealthy out-of-staters before its own residents?
Last Quarter: Fall 2022 Vermont Housing News
In response to historic demand, Vermont has seen a surge of home construction in the past few years. Most are multifamily buildings. To see what's been springing up, Nest surveyed a few of the newest buildings in northern Vermont. Burlington: 77 Residences is a newly opened 49-unit apartment building that...
WCAX
Vermont cannabis farmers follow strict measures to secure crop
CHAMPLAIN ISLANDS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis marketplace opened this month and many farmers are now in the thick of harvesting and processing their first crop for store shelves. For many, the issue of protecting the lucrative crop has become a top priority. “This is like two weeks...
WCAX
Has something crucial been left out of climate change models?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has set ambitious climate goals for the future: a 40% reduction below the 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and an 80% reduction below those levels by 2050. When modeling for those gas reductions there often is one element missing-- the human response...
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
WCAX
Cannabis retailers struggling to keep store shelves stocked
SOUTH STAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month. Reporter Adam Sullivan checked in on how it’s going with a store owner to gauge demand and two growers who will be supplying the product. According to officials...
