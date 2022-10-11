ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Experts: Thursday storm will have foliage blowin’ in the wind

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State is far from green right now as autumn colors blanket the region. But with many areas approaching or past peak and stormy forecast, those colors could be fleeting. Vermont in the fall is known for its beauty, and on Wednesday it delivered...
Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s 2023 calendar available

The cover photo of the ’23 calendar features a snowshoe hare nestled among dense young conifers, the hare’s preferred cover. This widespread but elusive species benefits from the department’s active management of state lands to the maintain the young forest habitat on which it and many other species depend, work that is supported by federal Pittman-Robertson funds derived from the excise tax on firearms and other sporting equipment.
Popular Vt. hiking trail has new look after summer renovations

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first season of upgrading a popular trail on Camel’s Hump wraps up this week. The 2.1-mile-long rocky and steep Burrows Trail is one of the most-hiked trails in Vermont. The main focus of the upgrades was to make the trail narrower and create different variations of steps to make the trail sustainable for the long haul and make for a smoother hike.
Student injured in fall down mountain on class field trip, New Hampshire officials say

A student was injured while scaling New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, one of the most climbed mountains in the world, according to state officials. While hiking the peak on a school field trip, the student was injured after sliding down a flat boulder on Wednesday, Oct. 11, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The student’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Wildlife Watch: Deer season preview

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With archery season already underway, some hunters have already hit the woods this deer season. Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Nick Fortin about how the rest of the season is taking shape in the wake of new regulation changes last year. Wildlife...
Video: Bull moose caught sparring on trail camera in New Hampshire

VIDEO: Two bull moose were caught sparring on a trail camera in New Hampshire. Their mating season is from mid-September through mid-October and bulls defend a cow they are trying to pursue, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Officials say after the rut, bulls may be seen eating together...
Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?

In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
Retail cannabis sales begin in Vermont, new dispensary opens in Middlebury

Retail cannabis sales began in Vermont on Oct. 1, meaning Middlebury College students over the age of 21 can now legally buy marijuana in the state. In conjunction with the introduction of the new retail market, FLORA Cannabis — a state-licensed dispensary just a nine-minute walk from the Davis Family Library — opened on Park Street in downtown Middlebury.
Program aims to help Vermonters button up their homes for winter

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday promoted the state’s Button Up campaign to help Vermonters keep the cold out of their homes. Button Up is Vermont’s annual campaign to help people prepare for winter by weatherizing their homes. The goal of the program is to help...
Watch: ‘The Invasion of The Leaf Peepers’ is Hilarious

They're heeeerrrrreeee. The leaf peepers. Maine and New Hampshire are really kicking things into gear with the beautiful foliage right now, and that means lots of people from away are coming to take it all in. Watch this hilarious video of leaf peepers taking over our state. It's an invasion!
Airbnbs are making life very difficult

Airbnbs are taking over Vermont. A recent Craigslist search showed zero long-term rentals in my town but I found over 300 Airbnbs. We can’t find workers to fill empty positions, and many of my friends are bringing cots into their homes to help friends. Why is the state putting profits for mostly wealthy out-of-staters before its own residents?
Last Quarter: Fall 2022 Vermont Housing News

In response to historic demand, Vermont has seen a surge of home construction in the past few years. Most are multifamily buildings. To see what's been springing up, Nest surveyed a few of the newest buildings in northern Vermont. Burlington: 77 Residences is a newly opened 49-unit apartment building that...
Vermont cannabis farmers follow strict measures to secure crop

CHAMPLAIN ISLANDS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis marketplace opened this month and many farmers are now in the thick of harvesting and processing their first crop for store shelves. For many, the issue of protecting the lucrative crop has become a top priority. “This is like two weeks...
Has something crucial been left out of climate change models?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has set ambitious climate goals for the future: a 40% reduction below the 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and an 80% reduction below those levels by 2050. When modeling for those gas reductions there often is one element missing-- the human response...
Cannabis retailers struggling to keep store shelves stocked

SOUTH STAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month. Reporter Adam Sullivan checked in on how it’s going with a store owner to gauge demand and two growers who will be supplying the product. According to officials...
