The future crypto capital- Dubai, is having tremendous growth. The government’s proactive support is the main driving force for building a conducive ecosystem for all cryptocurrency and web3-related companies. The VARA (Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority) is the sole authority for governing virtual assets. The pragmatism shown by the UAE for having crystal clear rules and regulations is captivating for crypto companies, especially crypto exchanges. According to the reports, UAE houses more than 1500 crypto and web3 companies.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO