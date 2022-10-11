Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
The EU is moving toward training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil
A plan expected to be approved Monday could make training available for 12,000 Ukrainians in Poland, and another 3,000 in Germany. The move comes as Russia is mobilizing an additional 300,000 troops.
Ukrainian ambassador asks for ‘everything possible’ to speed up delivery of air defense systems
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova on Sunday called for increasing the speed of weapon deliveries to her country after it faced a barrage of strikes from Russia in recent days, emphasizing the need for air defense systems in particular. “Unfortunately, this system [is] difficult to produce, and they’re not ready on the shelves…
ambcrypto.com
CoinCRED enters the UAE cryptocurrency market
The future crypto capital- Dubai, is having tremendous growth. The government’s proactive support is the main driving force for building a conducive ecosystem for all cryptocurrency and web3-related companies. The VARA (Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority) is the sole authority for governing virtual assets. The pragmatism shown by the UAE for having crystal clear rules and regulations is captivating for crypto companies, especially crypto exchanges. According to the reports, UAE houses more than 1500 crypto and web3 companies.
ambcrypto.com
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2025-30: Should you invest in XLM now?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Stellar is one of the leading platforms today that makes global money transfers quicker and easier. It is based on a decentralized, on-chain protocol. Its native cryptocurrency is XLM which acts as the transaction fee.
ambcrypto.com
U.S. Comptroller thinks regulators are spending too much time on crypto
Michael Hsu, the acting Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) says that he is worried about the degree of attention that is received by crypto from United States regulators. Speaking to Reuters, the bank regulator expressed his concerns over the time and energy being devoted to cryptocurrencies by lawmakers and regulators alike.
ambcrypto.com
Chinese researchers propose digital currency to rival U.S. dollar
Researchers from the Institute of World Economics and Politics under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences have proposed a bold plan to combat the U.S. Dollar’s influence in their part of the world. The need for Asian Yuan. They have floated the idea of a distributed ledger technology (DLT)...
