CoinCRED enters the UAE cryptocurrency market

The future crypto capital- Dubai, is having tremendous growth. The government’s proactive support is the main driving force for building a conducive ecosystem for all cryptocurrency and web3-related companies. The VARA (Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority) is the sole authority for governing virtual assets. The pragmatism shown by the UAE for having crystal clear rules and regulations is captivating for crypto companies, especially crypto exchanges. According to the reports, UAE houses more than 1500 crypto and web3 companies.
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2025-30: Should you invest in XLM now?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Stellar is one of the leading platforms today that makes global money transfers quicker and easier. It is based on a decentralized, on-chain protocol. Its native cryptocurrency is XLM which acts as the transaction fee.
U.S. Comptroller thinks regulators are spending too much time on crypto

Michael Hsu, the acting Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) says that he is worried about the degree of attention that is received by crypto from United States regulators. Speaking to Reuters, the bank regulator expressed his concerns over the time and energy being devoted to cryptocurrencies by lawmakers and regulators alike.
Chinese researchers propose digital currency to rival U.S. dollar

Researchers from the Institute of World Economics and Politics under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences have proposed a bold plan to combat the U.S. Dollar’s influence in their part of the world. The need for Asian Yuan. They have floated the idea of a distributed ledger technology (DLT)...
