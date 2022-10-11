ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

KEAN 105

Denton Valley Farms Features Spooky Pumpkin Fun for Halloween

I recently went out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their Fall Festival activities, something I had not done before. They did not disappoint. My daughter invited my wife and me to go out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their huge pumpkin patch and some of their Halloween activities. I was a little skeptical about going because I had never checked it out before, but we had a blast!
CLYDE, TX
KEAN 105

Save the Date Now: Abilene Comic Con Is Coming This December

The area's pop-culture event of the fall has been set. Abilene Comic Con is coming to the Abilene Convention Center on December 3rd and 4th. If you've ever been to a Comic Con in the past, you know it's quite the adventure. It's easy to put yourself in a different world at a Comic Con. Whether you're into anime, cosplay, or collectibles, there's something for the whole family.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

New management shift at Abilene Animal Shelter, ALL KIND Animal Initiative set to take over in January 2023

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council voted on October 13 to move forward with the partnership with ALL KIND Animal Initiative and the Abilene Animal Shelter. Starting January 1, 2023, ALL KIND Animal Initiative will take over the management of the Abilene Animal Shelter according to a Facebook post. Previously, the city was in […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Animal Shelter reopens doors with restrictions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After almost a month of being closed due to an outbreak of parvo and distemper, the Abilene Animal Shelter will open its doors for adoptions. The City of Abilene Animal Services announced on Facebook earlier today that the shelter will allow adoptions starting Monday, October 17, with some restrictions in place. […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Don’t Miss This Year’s Annual Scarecrow Festival in Buffalo Gap

The Annual Scarecrow Festival at the Taylor County History Center (TCHC) and Buffalo Gap Historic Village (BGHV) is scheduled to run from October 22nd through October 29th, 2022. After that, all the scarecrows will be moved to the Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA) for November's Art Walk on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, and will remain on view until November 17th, 2022 at 220 Cypress in downtown Abilene.
BUFFALO GAP, TX
KEAN 105

Dyess We Care Team Hosts Operation Special Santa To Help Nursing Home Veterans

I know that Abilene is so lucky to have Dyess Air Force Base in our city. Furthermore, the men and women that serve give so much back to our community that we must all come together to give a little something back to those that have served. This year the Operation Special Santa Carwash on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 will go to benefit our veterans who are in nursing homes.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Have a Pumpkin Palooza at These 10 Abilene Area Pumpkin Farms

Yes indeed, Fall is here and I love it. The month of October and Halloween are among my favorites. To me, you just don't get the full effect of the season without making a trip to a pumpkin farm. Pumpkins go hand in hand with this time of year. Pumpkins along with other gourds are perfect for Fall decorating. You're also missing out if you don't roast up some pumpkin seeds. But, perhaps the most loved part of the pumpkin throughout the season is the delicious pies they make.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Wanted By the Abilene Police and Cash Rewards Are Being Offered

Abilene Crime Stoppers (ACS) has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission has always been to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene. ACS will pay up to $1,000 and all "Quick Pay Rewards" are paid the same day during banking hours, or the next day if the bank is closed. No waiting for the Board to vote on the reward. All quick-pay rewards are waiting to be paid out right now.
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, 91

Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, age 91, passed away on Sunday October 9th at her home in Abilene, Texas. Mozelle was born on November 21, 1930 in Waco, Texas to Warren and Emma Davidson Jowers. Mozelle’s mother Emma passed away when she was 5 years old and being during the times of the great depression her and her younger sister were sent to an orphanage in Austin Texas until her father Warren married her stepmother Gladys Bailey Rhodes in 1939. She was one of 13 children. Warren had five children with Emma, Gladys had four children and then they had four more together. Her parents often said ” Yours, mine and ours.” when referring to them as children.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
