“The Great Es-Skate” Fundraising Event Happens in Abilene October 20th
Global Samaritan Resources is excited to announce its fall fundraising event. "The Great Es-Skate" is set for October 20th from 10:30 AM until 1:30 PM at The Skatin' Place in Abilene. This is your chance to get "trapped" for a great cause. It's a fun way to raise money by skating for Global Samaritan.
Bros Who Brunch, one-day flea market and other happenings in Abilene this weekend
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Abilene? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (October 14, 15 and 16). Friday, October 14: Second Annual SoDA Social: Join the SoDA District Courtyard and visit local artist, drinks, food and vendors from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. […]
Denton Valley Farms Features Spooky Pumpkin Fun for Halloween
I recently went out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their Fall Festival activities, something I had not done before. They did not disappoint. My daughter invited my wife and me to go out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their huge pumpkin patch and some of their Halloween activities. I was a little skeptical about going because I had never checked it out before, but we had a blast!
Get Ready for the Best Christmas Concert Ever With Aaron Watson Live
This Christmas holiday season, don't miss Aaron Watson live and in concert at the Paramount Theatre. Aaron is hosting the concert himself and he's bringing Santa Claus to spend time with the kids. the Paramount is very limited on seating, so if you want to attend get your tickets early.
Save the Date Now: Abilene Comic Con Is Coming This December
The area's pop-culture event of the fall has been set. Abilene Comic Con is coming to the Abilene Convention Center on December 3rd and 4th. If you've ever been to a Comic Con in the past, you know it's quite the adventure. It's easy to put yourself in a different world at a Comic Con. Whether you're into anime, cosplay, or collectibles, there's something for the whole family.
New management shift at Abilene Animal Shelter, ALL KIND Animal Initiative set to take over in January 2023
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council voted on October 13 to move forward with the partnership with ALL KIND Animal Initiative and the Abilene Animal Shelter. Starting January 1, 2023, ALL KIND Animal Initiative will take over the management of the Abilene Animal Shelter according to a Facebook post. Previously, the city was in […]
Hidden Gems: Abilene tobacco shop curates sense of community among different walks of life
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For 24 years, Abilene tobacco connoisseurs have had a place to purchase their cigars, relax and make friends. However, The Leaf remains a Hidden Gem of the Big Country as many customers say it’s more than just a shop to them. Jay Patterson, co-owner of The Leaf, told KTAB/KRBC that in […]
Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
Abilene Animal Shelter reopens doors with restrictions
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After almost a month of being closed due to an outbreak of parvo and distemper, the Abilene Animal Shelter will open its doors for adoptions. The City of Abilene Animal Services announced on Facebook earlier today that the shelter will allow adoptions starting Monday, October 17, with some restrictions in place. […]
Don’t Miss This Year’s Annual Scarecrow Festival in Buffalo Gap
The Annual Scarecrow Festival at the Taylor County History Center (TCHC) and Buffalo Gap Historic Village (BGHV) is scheduled to run from October 22nd through October 29th, 2022. After that, all the scarecrows will be moved to the Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA) for November's Art Walk on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, and will remain on view until November 17th, 2022 at 220 Cypress in downtown Abilene.
Dyess We Care Team Hosts Operation Special Santa To Help Nursing Home Veterans
I know that Abilene is so lucky to have Dyess Air Force Base in our city. Furthermore, the men and women that serve give so much back to our community that we must all come together to give a little something back to those that have served. This year the Operation Special Santa Carwash on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 will go to benefit our veterans who are in nursing homes.
Have a Pumpkin Palooza at These 10 Abilene Area Pumpkin Farms
Yes indeed, Fall is here and I love it. The month of October and Halloween are among my favorites. To me, you just don't get the full effect of the season without making a trip to a pumpkin farm. Pumpkins go hand in hand with this time of year. Pumpkins along with other gourds are perfect for Fall decorating. You're also missing out if you don't roast up some pumpkin seeds. But, perhaps the most loved part of the pumpkin throughout the season is the delicious pies they make.
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
Wanted By the Abilene Police and Cash Rewards Are Being Offered
Abilene Crime Stoppers (ACS) has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission has always been to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene. ACS will pay up to $1,000 and all "Quick Pay Rewards" are paid the same day during banking hours, or the next day if the bank is closed. No waiting for the Board to vote on the reward. All quick-pay rewards are waiting to be paid out right now.
Employee injured after car drives into Abilene nursing home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An employee was injured after a car crashed into an Abilene nursing home Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at Willow Springs around 3:45 p.m. Police at the scene said a driver turned into the front of the building after going though grass near a side parking lot. One employee who was […]
Check Out How 8 Countries From Around The World Celebrate Halloween
That time of year is nearly upon us once again. It seems that everyone is catching on to the fall spirit. Pumpkin spice and pumpkin patches are popping up in places all over Abilene. Church carnivals and trunk or treats are soon to follow. It can mean only one thing. Halloween time is almost here.
UPDATE: Several species of fish found dead in north Abilene – what’s the cause?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several species of fish were found dead in a north Abilene creek, and the current cause of the kill is unknown. Hundreds of dead catfish, bass, crappies, and more were lining the shores of Buck Creek off Neas Road near Lake Ft. Phantom Hill Thursday. Update: The Texas Department of Parks […]
koxe.com
Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, 91
Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, age 91, passed away on Sunday October 9th at her home in Abilene, Texas. Mozelle was born on November 21, 1930 in Waco, Texas to Warren and Emma Davidson Jowers. Mozelle’s mother Emma passed away when she was 5 years old and being during the times of the great depression her and her younger sister were sent to an orphanage in Austin Texas until her father Warren married her stepmother Gladys Bailey Rhodes in 1939. She was one of 13 children. Warren had five children with Emma, Gladys had four children and then they had four more together. Her parents often said ” Yours, mine and ours.” when referring to them as children.
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
North Texas Getting Its First State Park In 25 Years
North Texans, get out your tents and hiking boots! A new state park will soon be open to the public. For several years now, Palo Pinto Mountain State Park has been in the planning stages and will be the first new state park in a quarter of a century. Palo...
