Read full article on original website
Related
Observer
The Best Travel Deals to Shop from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has officially begun, with thousands of products included in the two-day shopping event, which is available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. The 48-hour savings extravaganza, which runs from October 11 through October 12, is an ideal time to get a head start on your holiday shopping list, whether you need to stock up on gifts for friends and family, or if you want to treat yourself to something special. Holiday travel also happens to be on the horizon, so why not use the Prime Early Access Sale to refresh your jet set wardrobe?
Paula’s Choice Just Dropped a New Vitamin C Eye Cream That ‘Tackles Pesky Dark Circles’ & Shoppers Are Already Hooked
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Dark circles are one of those skin concerns we wish could get rid of indefinitely. While eye masks, skin tints, foundation, and even sunglasses are go-to hacks for under-eye issues, eye creams are an absolute must-have in your routine. If you’re on the hunt for one that will give you the results you actually want, we’ve got a brand-new product you’ll want to try ASAP. Paula’s Choice just dropped a new vitamin C eye cream that’s said to boost your complexion, and it’s already been called a “true game-changer for dark circles and dullness” by shoppers.
Observer
Kate Middleton Embraces Classic ’90s Style in a Vintage Chanel Blazer
Prince William and Kate Middleton headed to East London for a special charitable initiative today, as the two visited Cooper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Park to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Coach Core. The mentorship program was founded by Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Harry as part of their Royal Foundation back in 2012, and it has since evolved into its own charitable organizations. It helps provide young adults who reside and work in disadvantaged areas with sports and coaching apprenticeships, which not only creates jobs, but also encourages athletic pursuits in the local community.
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than $87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than $87,000.
RELATED PEOPLE
Observer
Jennifer Lopez Wore Pinstripes and a Cowboy Hat for a Big Red Carpet Moment
Yesterday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first official red carpet appearance as a married couple since they tied the knot in August, and the duo did not disappoint when it came to the fashion portion of the evening. The pair attended the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2023 show in Los Angeles (which happens to be the first time the designer has ever put on a runway show in L.A.), and for the occasion, Lopez opted for a fashionable twist on classic pinstripes.
Comments / 0