A comedian is receiving praise for her handling of a scary situation on stage after she was grilled on who she voted for in the 2020 election and nearly hit by a beer can. Comedian Ariel Elias shared a video on Twitter that showed her performing at a New Jersey comedy club and taking questions from the audience when a patron demands to know whether she voted for former President Donald Trump. After Elias says she doesn't care who anyone in the room voted for, the heckler shouts, "So you voted for Biden? ... I could just tell by your jokes...

ELECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO