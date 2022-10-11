ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MARAD announces $39M in Marine Highway grants to strengthen supply chain

By Liz Carey
Transportation Today News
 3 days ago
In an effort to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks and reduce waterway congestion, the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced Thursday it had awarded nearly $39 million in marine highway grants.

The grants, part of the America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP), will fund 12 projects across the country and help expand marine highway services on the country’s navigable waterways. Officials said the projects would help get goods from ships to shelves quicker.

“At a time of record demand for goods, it’s more important than ever to strengthen our supply chains so our manufacturers can grow and American families can get the things they need quickly and affordably,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Today’s announcement will help improve our marine highway system across the country, alleviating congestion, modernizing port operations, and ultimately lowering the cost of goods for American families.”

The funding level represents a $25 million increase, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, officials said. The amount represents the largest single investment in the program ever.

“America’s Marine Highway Program is an innovative program that encourages the use of America’s navigable waterways for the movement of freight and people, reducing congestion on land-based transportation,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “The funding announced today advances our ongoing efforts to help new marine highway services begin operation and to improve existing services.”

Among the awards announced were: $2.8 million for the Helena Harbor M-55 Container on Barge Project in Arkansas, which would fund terminal equipment purchases and improvement to a bridge crane to handle containers; $5.5 million for the M-5 Coastal Connector in California and Washington that would fund infrastructure upgrades at the Port of San Diego; and $2.8 million for the Puerto Rico Maritime Transportation Service Project in Puerto Rico that would fund the acquisition of a barge for use on the Maritime Transportation Island Service Route.

