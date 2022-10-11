ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Program helps communities access federal assistance on infrastructure projects

By Liz Carey
 3 days ago
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the launch of its Thriving Communities Program, designed to give communities the tools they need to access federal funding for infrastructure projects.

The $30 million program will allow the DOT and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide technical assistance to state, local, Tribal and territorial governments in accessing grants and other funding opportunities under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“No one understands a community’s needs better than those who live there,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “This program will help equip more local leaders with the resources, knowledge, and assistance they need to access federal funding and modernize their infrastructure so that it serves the community well for decades to come.”

The program will provide two years of intensive technical assistance to under-resourced and disadvantaged communities in order to build on their expertise in identifying, developing, and delivering transportation and community revitalization activities. The funding will cover everything from preparing application materials to deploying innovative community engagement, workforce development, and clean technology strategies. There is no cost to communities to participate in the program.

“Affordable housing investments must go hand-in-hand with transportation improvements. Connecting housing and transportation through transit-oriented development improves housing affordability, reduces automobile dependence, and expands access to employment, schools, health care, and other critical needs and opportunities for residents,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “I am pleased to partner with Secretary Buttigieg and the Department of Transportation on the Thriving Communities program to better integrate housing and transportation planning to improve outcomes for America’s underserved communities.”

Communities working to advance projects that improve health outcomes, reduce housing and transportation costs, preserve or expand jobs, and increase reliability for mobility options will be given priority to participate in the program.

Interested communities are encouraged to send in Letters of Interest from the community’s leaders.

