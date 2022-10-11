Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Reportedly Believes Netflix Docuseries Is About ‘Setting Himself Free’ From Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix docuseries has been the source of much speculation, but insiders are finally clearing up some of the rumors. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly hoping the December release lets his critics know what he and his wife are up to outside of the royal family — and why their choice to leave was the right one for them.
Harry & Meghan ‘contradict’ their own stories in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docu-series will debut on Netflix in early December, multiple sources told Page Six — but there are still lots of conflicts. Sources said Netflix and the series’ filmmakers were confused by some of the comments that Harry makes in his upcoming book being at odds with what he and his wife said on camera.
Marie Claire
Princess Kate Wants to "Heal the Rift" Between Princes Harry and William, With Help From Meghan Markle
Those among us who had hoped for a reconciliation between Princes William and Harry and their wives following the Queen's death were sorely disappointed. Sure, there were some efforts made to integrate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in official events (and even private peace offerings), but rumors of a growing rift—or at the very least a stalemate—have been going strong ever since.
Marie Claire
Prince William and Princess Kate Marked Baby Loss Awareness Week on Social Media
William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are drawing attention to a very important cause: pregnancy loss. This week is Baby Loss Awareness Week in the U.K., and the royal couple took the opportunity to raise awareness on social media for charities doing amazing work in that field.
Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years
Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Is a Racist "Karen," Spouts Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories In Anti-Semitic Interview
Kanye West has a long history of making controversial statements in order provoke a reaction from the public. So fans of his might claim the rapper’s latest remarks were made in the interest of further pushing the envelope, but it appears that something much more serious is happening. As...
Doctor issues warning to women after mum shares 'secret' to giving birth in '20 minutes'
Having a baby can be one of the most exciting milestones in a couple’s life, but it’s only natural for those expecting a baby to be at least a little nervous about the actual birth - which can take hours - and even days - in some instances.
Exclusive: David Mann Opens Up About Hidden Battle With Depression On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show
Depression is one of those things that many people deal with but a great number of folks don’t discuss. Until now, David Mann was one of those people. David Mann Compares His Depression To “Drowning”. On Wednesday’s upcoming episode of “Tamron Hall” Gospel Superstar Tamela Mann and comedian...
Kanye West blabs name of daughter’s school, creating security crisis
Ye West has reportedly blared out the name of his daughter’s school to the public, apparently in a desperate attempt to get the kids enrolled at his private academy. As has been reported previously, the artist legally named Ye has established the Donda Academy, and he’s adamant about wanting all four of his children there instead of the “godless” institution they are at now, according to the UK publication Mirror.
Marie Claire
King Charles Scheduled His Coronation for Archie's Birthday, And Royal Fans Are Not Impressed
King Charles III's coronation ceremony will take place on May 6, 2023, which also happens to be his grandson Archie's fourth birthday. As much as I hope this is simply a coincidence or an oversight, it seems hard to believe that nobody in what I assume is a huge planning team thought to check whether there might be a conflict like this one. And sure, the King is obviously very busy, but also... he's the King, man, he could have literally picked any other day...?
Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift
Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
After Kanye's Antisemitic Posts, Trainer Cuts Ties, Says Star Is Not Well
Harley Pasternak, a friend West mentioned during his sit-down with Tucker Carlson, broke his silence to Newsweek after the artist's latest remarks.
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian Paying for Security at Kids' School After Kanye's Online Attacks
Kim Kardashian is opening her wallet to pay for heightened security at her kids' private school ... all because Kanye West has blasted the name of the school to the world, creating a heightened security risk. Ye has been on a tear, trying to get their 4 kids to enroll...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry's "Wild Lad" Persona "Died" When He Met Meghan Markle, Claims Royal Author
Prince Harry was known for getting into trouble in his youth. It's difficult to forget the time he decided to dress as a Nazi for a costume party, but there was also the time he went to rehab for weed (??), the time he got naked in Vegas, the handful of times he got into arguments with paparazzi, and the time he allegedly snorted vodka (??????). You can read more about his antics here if you so wish.
netflixjunkie.com
“That’s my specialty, not liking stuff”- Ye and Kim Once Talked About How They Moved Into Their House After Getting Pregnant
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shared a glorious relationship in the past. People admired them for the couple goals they were, but their relationship was not the only thing that they shared. Kim and Kanye also share 4 beautiful kids together and once shared a huge house. The magnificent house that the couple shared has been in the news several times.
Marie Claire
Sarah Ferguson Is Busier—and More Herself—Than Ever
These days, Sarah Ferguson—better known as the Duchess of York, or simply “Fergie”—is deeply, unapologetically herself. While years ago she may have let the media's digs about her fashion choices affect her, today, for example, she's wearing a daisy headband with aplomb (“why can’t I have a daisy headband on?” she asks rhetorically). She's finally in a place of total self-acceptance, she says: “I’ve learned: don't try and explain yourself—just be yourself."
Khloé Kardashian Praises Kourtney's Work Ethic After Siblings Admit They've Grown Apart: 'You Deserve All The Success'
Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian admitted she and Khloé Kardashian aren't as close as they once were, but the latter proved they're still there to support one another, as she took a moment to congratulate her older sister on her newly debuted vitamin and supplement brand, Lemme. Article continues...
Marie Claire
Watch the Late Queen Get Super Excited About One of Her Corgis
Judging by the sheer number of corgi toys that were left as tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth following her death (I also own one. His name is George.), it's easy to see that Her Majesty and corgis are inextricably linked in the collective consciousness. It makes sense, given that...
Marie Claire
The Differences Between Netflix's 'Luckiest Girl Alive' and the Book
Trigger warning: Sexual assault, abuse, gun violence. Book-to-film adaptations have many challenges that could be forgotten in the world of miniseries domination: everything has to move at a more rapid pace; Easter eggs get dropped; storylines get cut entirely. Netflix's new hit movie, the adaptation of the 2015 Jessica Knoll novel Luckiest Girl Alive, deals with several of these dilemmas while also bringing a story about the psychological aftermath of sexual assault and gun violence to the small screen. Knoll herself wrote the screenplay for the film, which stars Mila Kunis as Ani FaNelli, a magazine editor and mass-shooting survivor who delves into the secrets of her past while participating in a documentary, weeks before her wedding to WASP dreamboat Luke Harrison (Finn Wittrock).
Marie Claire
Beauty Around the Clock: Brooke Shields
Welcome to Beauty Around the Clock, Marie Claire's weekly peek into the daily lives of some of the most game-changing women in their industries. Ever wonder how they get it all done in a day? Here's your answer. I say this without an iota of exaggeration: Brooke Shields has one...
