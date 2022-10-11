ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Prince Harry Reportedly Believes Netflix Docuseries Is About ‘Setting Himself Free’ From Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix docuseries has been the source of much speculation, but insiders are finally clearing up some of the rumors. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly hoping the December release lets his critics know what he and his wife are up to outside of the royal family — and why their choice to leave was the right one for them.
Marie Claire

Princess Kate Wants to "Heal the Rift" Between Princes Harry and William, With Help From Meghan Markle

Those among us who had hoped for a reconciliation between Princes William and Harry and their wives following the Queen's death were sorely disappointed. Sure, there were some efforts made to integrate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in official events (and even private peace offerings), but rumors of a growing rift—or at the very least a stalemate—have been going strong ever since.
rolling out

Kanye West blabs name of daughter’s school, creating security crisis

Ye West has reportedly blared out the name of his daughter’s school to the public, apparently in a desperate attempt to get the kids enrolled at his private academy. As has been reported previously, the artist legally named Ye has established the Donda Academy, and he’s adamant about wanting all four of his children there instead of the “godless” institution they are at now, according to the UK publication Mirror.
Marie Claire

King Charles Scheduled His Coronation for Archie's Birthday, And Royal Fans Are Not Impressed

King Charles III's coronation ceremony will take place on May 6, 2023, which also happens to be his grandson Archie's fourth birthday. As much as I hope this is simply a coincidence or an oversight, it seems hard to believe that nobody in what I assume is a huge planning team thought to check whether there might be a conflict like this one. And sure, the King is obviously very busy, but also... he's the King, man, he could have literally picked any other day...?
extratv

Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift

Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
Marie Claire

Prince Harry's "Wild Lad" Persona "Died" When He Met Meghan Markle, Claims Royal Author

Prince Harry was known for getting into trouble in his youth. It's difficult to forget the time he decided to dress as a Nazi for a costume party, but there was also the time he went to rehab for weed (??), the time he got naked in Vegas, the handful of times he got into arguments with paparazzi, and the time he allegedly snorted vodka (??????). You can read more about his antics here if you so wish.
netflixjunkie.com

“That’s my specialty, not liking stuff”- Ye and Kim Once Talked About How They Moved Into Their House After Getting Pregnant

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shared a glorious relationship in the past. People admired them for the couple goals they were, but their relationship was not the only thing that they shared. Kim and Kanye also share 4 beautiful kids together and once shared a huge house. The magnificent house that the couple shared has been in the news several times.
Marie Claire

Sarah Ferguson Is Busier—and More Herself—Than Ever

These days, Sarah Ferguson—better known as the Duchess of York, or simply “Fergie”—is deeply, unapologetically herself. While years ago she may have let the media's digs about her fashion choices affect her, today, for example, she's wearing a daisy headband with aplomb (“why can’t I have a daisy headband on?” she asks rhetorically). She's finally in a place of total self-acceptance, she says: “I’ve learned: don't try and explain yourself—just be yourself."
Marie Claire

Watch the Late Queen Get Super Excited About One of Her Corgis

Judging by the sheer number of corgi toys that were left as tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth following her death (I also own one. His name is George.), it's easy to see that Her Majesty and corgis are inextricably linked in the collective consciousness. It makes sense, given that...
Marie Claire

The Differences Between Netflix's 'Luckiest Girl Alive' and the Book

Trigger warning: Sexual assault, abuse, gun violence. Book-to-film adaptations have many challenges that could be forgotten in the world of miniseries domination: everything has to move at a more rapid pace; Easter eggs get dropped; storylines get cut entirely. Netflix's new hit movie, the adaptation of the 2015 Jessica Knoll novel Luckiest Girl Alive, deals with several of these dilemmas while also bringing a story about the psychological aftermath of sexual assault and gun violence to the small screen. Knoll herself wrote the screenplay for the film, which stars Mila Kunis as Ani FaNelli, a magazine editor and mass-shooting survivor who delves into the secrets of her past while participating in a documentary, weeks before her wedding to WASP dreamboat Luke Harrison (Finn Wittrock).
Marie Claire

Beauty Around the Clock: Brooke Shields

Welcome to Beauty Around the Clock, Marie Claire's weekly peek into the daily lives of some of the most game-changing women in their industries. Ever wonder how they get it all done in a day? Here's your answer. I say this without an iota of exaggeration: Brooke Shields has one...
