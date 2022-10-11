Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Affordable EVs: 7 Electric Cars You Can Get for Under $40,000
Like most emerging technologies, electric vehicles hit the market with high price tags, and were initially viewed as playthings for those who had $100,000+ to throw around on a car. But that's no longer the case, as drivers look to save on gas and take steps to address the climate crisis. Several EVs in the $30,000 to $40,000 range are already out there now, and more are coming in 2023.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Nissan Versa First Look: Fresh 'n (Probably) Still Cheap
In a world of ever-rising prices, it's nice to see an automaker devote resources to a car that requires a minimum of financial resources to buy. Nissan isn't devoting much resources to its freshened-for-2023 Versa, mind you, but the subcompact sedan looks a little sharper than before and—crucially for budget shoppers—continues to exist. With ongoing parts shortages and spiraling new-car transaction prices steering automakers' attention away from vehicles like this Versa and toward golden geese SUVs and luxury vehicles with fat profit margins, that's worthy of appreciation.
The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models
When it comes to luxury, Porsche does it right. And the 3 best used luxury sports cars under 30K are made by Porsche. The post The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service. On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric...
Top Speed
University of Stuttgart Has Built The Fastest EV In The World
Reaching 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds is an easy job these days. There are probably dozens of cars out there that do it without breaking a sweat. Cars like the Huracan Evo or the 812 Superfast go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, the Regera does it in 2.8 seconds, the 911 Turbo S with the Sport Chrono package in 2.7 seconds, the Chiron and Divo in 2.4 and the Pininfarina Battista in just 1.9 seconds. The record however belongs to Rimac Nevera who did the 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 1.85 seconds. Oh, lets correct that... the record does not belong to the Nevera anymore, as the E0711-11 EVO did the same sprint in 1.461 seconds. Wait, who? Don't worry, you are not the only one to never hear about the car before.
Chinese company's 'flying car' lifts off for first time in Dubai
The Chinese-built Xpeng X2 lifted off from Skydive Dubai on Tuesday in what the company said was the first global public flight of the electric "flying car."
Top Speed
The 2023 BMW M 1000 R Is The World’s Most Powerful Streetfighter
Expanding its M-badged range, BMW has taken the wraps off the new-for-2023 M 1000 R. Like its faired sibling, the M 1000 R is essentially a souped-up S 1000 R with loads of top-shelf components. However, the highlight here is the naked’s updated engine, which makes it the most powerful naked motorcycle on sale today.
Top Speed
The Polestar 3 Arrives to Battle the Audi E-Tron and BMW iX
Among other proficient EV makers, Polestar is taking the luxury EV segment very seriously. The firm’s third mass-production EV, the Polestar 3, is a sexy-looking SUV that draws inspiration from its predecessors. The Volvo-owned EV brand has been teasing its first electric SUV for quite some time now. And now that it is finally here, how does it stack up against the Audi E-Tron, BMW iX, Tesla Model X, or the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV?
Top Speed
IMSA RXR One Super GT Is a Mercedes AMG GTS On Steroids
The Mercedes AMG GT has been around since 2014 and since then, many special versions have been introduced. As the second Mercedes model, completely developed by AMG, performance is plentiful, but that never stopped companies like Brabus and even AMG from developing more hardcore variants like the AMG GT Black Series, AMG GT-R, AMG GT Track Series, and others. Among the creators of hardcore Mercedes AMG GT models is another German tuner that goes by the name IMSA, and they may have produced the closest thing to an AMG GT-based race car for the road that’s also capable of making AMG and Brabus models sweat a bit.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk “Panda” To Restock In Low & High Models: Details
These classic Nike Dunk models are coming back. The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High are two incredibly iconic sneakers. Both of these silhouettes have been having a bit of a moment as of late, with numerous colorways making their way to the market. Some colorways have been better than others, and if you’ve been paying attention, then you would know that the “Panda” offering has risen above the rest.
Top Speed
This Electric Mini Bike Will Make You Forget The Honda Grom
The mini bike segment has been largely dominated by the Honda Grom. But with electrification on the horizon, the Honda is now facing a serious threat from a cleaner, silent electric bike called the Tromox Ukko S. Not only does the latter look sexier, it boasts more ponies and features to leave the Grom in the dust.
NFL・
Top Speed
Hyundai's Exciting Future With Its Roll Out Of Software Defined Vehicles
With the EV age upon us, the importance of software and connected vehicles is now more relevant than ever. The Hyundai Motor Group recently held an online event showcasing the future of the brand's strategy for its vehicles with software-defined vehicles. While Tesla, which is essentially a tech-company first more...
These Silly Eyes May Make Self-Driving Cars Safer, Researchers Say
AdonisChang via YouTubeIf the car isn't looking at you, it doesn't notice you. Seems straightforward enough.
Top Speed
The Alpine Alpenglow Gives Hope to the Hydrogen Combustion Engine
After the recently released teaser image for the Alpenglow, Alpine has finally lifted the curtain on its new sports car. With its futuristic design and hydrogen combustion engine, the model is not intended for series production, but it does provide a glimpse of the brand's future design language and technical future.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Street Bob Pays Homage To The P-51 Mustang In Striking Fashion
Customizing is an integral part of the Harley-Davidson culture, therefore we get to see some exceptional custom Harleys often The latest example comes from German bike shop Thunderbike which, after impressing us with its Harley-Davidson Fat Chicken, has now whipped a custom Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter aircraft.
Top Speed
Top 10 Best Motorcycles of 2022
There are literally hundreds of motorcycles on the market today, for all different purposes and wallets. How do you choose? Well, for a start, you read a list like this one - Top Ten Best Motorcycles in 2022 - to give you some inspiration. Then you completely disagree and make up your own list.
Top Speed
Consider Land Rover’s ‘Destination Defender’ an Upmarket JeepFest
For those who prefer Bordeaux over Busch Light and Mozart to Molly Hatchet, Land Rover will debut “Destination Defender,” a gathering of Defender owners and enthusiasts for a “modern outdoor lifestyle weekend,” Nov. 12-13 in Saugerties, New York. Consider it JeepFest or Jeep Beach with (perhaps) less debauchery and a clientele that is less likely to be hosing off beer-laced vomit from their campgrounds come morning.
electrek.co
Tesla’s new energy app gives you range advice and more
Tesla has updated its in-car energy app to give a comparison between real energy use and the projected range, and it even gives you range advice to get closer to the optimal range. Range calculations are difficult regardless of the type of powertrain – electric or internal combustion engine.
Top Speed
Can The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Outrun The Suzuki Hayabusa In A Drag Race?
The Suzuki Hayabusa was the fastest motorcycle in the world during the early 2000s, and this was one reason why it gained immense popularity. In an attempt to reap similar benefits, Kawasaki whipped up the Ninja ZX-14R a few years later and while it did taste success, it couldn't sway away the Busa’s popularity much. Regardless, the H2-maker claimed the ZX-14R was faster than the Hayabusa and that’s exactly what this drag race video between the Ninja and the Busa puts to test. Let’s dive in.
Top Speed
2022 Kawasaki Z125 PRO: Performance, Price, and Photos
“Cheap thrills” takes on a whole new meaning -- or maybe just a revitalization of the old meaning -- when it comes to the Z125 PRO from Kawasaki. Yes, the Z line from Kawasaki trickles right down to the pocket-sized form. It's small and relatively fast for the thrills, good fuel economy, and a bargain-basement price. Sure, as a fun bike, it has that hands down. It's also a commuter if you have to navigate congested thoroughfares because it's small, lightweight, and narrow so filtering through traffic is a breeze. As a first bike for someone new to two wheels, this is a completely approachable bike, not intimidating at all and without the electronics that frequently get used as a crutch. On this bike, you learn how to ride.
