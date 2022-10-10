Denver Riggleman is further distancing himself from the GOP. The one-time representative is now actively working against a Republican challenger in Virginia’s 7th District. $50,000 in grants awarded to 10 minority-owned Charlottesville businesses. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT. $50,000 in grants is being awarded to 10...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO