Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Rising Professionals Food
Denver Riggleman is further distancing himself from the GOP. The one-time representative is now actively working against a Republican challenger in Virginia’s 7th District. $50,000 in grants awarded to 10 minority-owned Charlottesville businesses. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT. $50,000 in grants is being awarded to 10...
NBC 29 News
AHIP repairs Charlottesville woman’s roof
The Virginia Film Festival Tuesday announced its program for 2022. It features more than 130 films. Denver Riggleman is further distancing himself from the GOP. The one-time representative is now actively working against a Republican challenger in Virginia’s 7th District.
NBC 29 News
Senior statesmen hold candidate forum for the 5th district
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Candidates for the 5th District were invited to the Senior Statesmen of Virginia’s forum Wednesday, October 12. Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg was on-hand for the event. Rep. Bob Good’s office had previously announced that the Republican incumbent would be unable to attend. Throneburg said...
NBC 29 News
Venable and Clark elementary schools name change discussion
Denver Riggleman is further distancing himself from the GOP. The one-time representative is now actively working against a Republican challenger in Virginia’s 7th District. $50,000 in grants awarded to 10 minority-owned Charlottesville businesses. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT. $50,000 in grants is being awarded to 10...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
35th annual Virginia Film Festival announces 2022 film program
Denver Riggleman is further distancing himself from the GOP. The one-time representative is now actively working against a Republican challenger in Virginia’s 7th District.
Comments / 0