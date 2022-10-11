Altamont High School baseball Coach Alan Whitt has been named the National Trail Conference 2022 Coach of the Year. The NTC released its All Conference Teams and Coach of the Year Award on Wednesday following the completion of the fall season on Saturday. Under Whitt, the Indians went 19-5 this season including going 7-1 in the NTC for a share of the regular season title and falling by a slim 3-2 margin in the Championship game of the NTC Tournament. Whitt is in his 8th year at the helm of Altamont Baseball and has led them to two regional and sectional titles.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO