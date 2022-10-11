Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
South Central Goes 2-0 and CHBC Goes 1-1 in Pool Play at NTC Tournament
South Central went 2-0 and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City went 1-1 in pool play on the second night of the National Trail Conference Volleyball Tournament. In their first match, South Central was a winner in two sets over Dieterich 25-11, 25-20. They then followed that up with a 25-19, 27-25 win over North Clay in their second pool play game. Their 2-0 record in pool play advances them to the Gold Flight on Saturday’s final day of the tournament. South Central will play Windsor/Stew-Stras at 5:00pm in their first match of the flight before taking on St. Anthony at 6:00pm.
i70sports.com
Vandals Football looks to rebound on Senior Night
Vandals football will look to rebound from a loss on the road last week as they will host Litchfield tonight for Senior Night. Vandals Coach Jason Clay says they’ve had a good week of practice and he believes the players have responded well to a tough loss last week.
i70sports.com
SEB Goes 0-2 on Night 1 of NTC Tournament
St. Elmo-Brownstown volleyball went 0-2 in pool play on the first night of action at the National Trail Conference Tournament on Thursday at St. Anthony High School. In the second match of the evening, SEB fell to Altamont in three sets 17-25, 25-21, 17-25. And in the final match of the evening, SEB fell to WSS in two sets. SEB will now move into the Bronze Flight on Saturday at 9:00am and 11:00am to play against opponents that will be determined by Pool B and Pool C play tonight at the tournament.
i70sports.com
Altamont’s Whitt Named NTC Baseball Coach of the Year
Altamont High School baseball Coach Alan Whitt has been named the National Trail Conference 2022 Coach of the Year. The NTC released its All Conference Teams and Coach of the Year Award on Wednesday following the completion of the fall season on Saturday. Under Whitt, the Indians went 19-5 this season including going 7-1 in the NTC for a share of the regular season title and falling by a slim 3-2 margin in the Championship game of the NTC Tournament. Whitt is in his 8th year at the helm of Altamont Baseball and has led them to two regional and sectional titles.
Two died in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
Effingham Radio
Clinton “Clint” Edward Boyles, 32
Clinton “Clint” Edward Voyles, 32, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home. Clint was born on July 21, 1990, in Decatur, the son of Joe and Janet (Roessler) Voyles. He was a 2008 graduate of Mattoon High School. Clint married his high school sweetheart, Rebeca Cisneros, on November 26, 2016, and from that union they were blessed with two children, Kaelynn and Kysen. Clint enjoyed the outdoors whether he was golfing, riding four-wheelers or just hanging with family and friends. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Effingham Radio
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Scrapyard closing after catalytic converter sting
Police say it’s one of the largest crackdowns yet on the St. Louis area’s black market for stolen catalytic converters.
WAND TV
Two people die in car crash near Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Two people died in a car crash Friday night on Illinois State Route 4, according to the Sangamon County Coroner. The accident involved two vehicles just south of Chatham. The two drivers died at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden. The other driver was a 31-year-old man from Beardstown.
southernillinoisnow.com
Odin teen hurt in one vehicle crash
An 18-year-old Odin man was injured in a one vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Nation Road just west of I-57 late Tuesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Zachary Mansell of Valentine Street was traveling eastbound on Nation Road when he ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, followed the ditch line until his pickup truck flipped, crossed back across the roadway, where the truck came to rest on its top.
siue.edu
Metro East Residents Turnout for Free Computers, Distributed by East St. Louis Learning Resource Center and PCs for People
More than 200 desktop and laptop computers were given away to eligible Metro East residents on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center. The computer giveaway was made possible by PCs for People and the SIUE East St. Louis Learning Resource Center (LRC), according...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 12th, 2022
A 35-year-old Patoka woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of a stolen four-wheeler. Toshia Dodson of East Clinton is accused of taking the vehicle from Patoka on September 10th. The owner earlier recovered the four-wheeler on October 2nd. Dodson was arrested when coming to the sheriff’s department Tuesday night.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, October 13th. 2022
A 23-year-old Odin man has been arrested on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took Cody Lindsey of Perkins Street to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new charges in Marion County Court
A 23-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with felony theft for allegedly having possession of bicycles belonging to One Hope United valued at more than $500. Michael Foutch of East 11th has also been charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property for allegedly cutting a chain from a lock holding the bicycles. Bond for Foutch was set at $7,500. If released he was ordered to have no contact with One Hope United. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
advantagenews.com
Two injured in Alton fight, one critical
What is being described as several people fighting Monday night at an Alton apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. Alton Police received a 911 call reporting the fight in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex just before 10pm. According to...
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
wmix94.com
Former Patoka man arrested for holding woman hostage in basement, repeatedly raping her
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A former Patoka man has been arrested in Missouri for allegedly holding a woman prisoner in his basement for weeks and repeatedly raping her. Timothy M. Haslett Jr., now of Excelsior Spring, Missouri, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.
thebengilpost.com
Granite City woman receives 46-year sentence for Macoupin County murder
A 32-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury in August and now has been sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by the Honorable Joshua Meyer. The conviction and sentencing stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left...
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Police Seek Public's Assistance In Identifying Person Regarding Public Library Theft
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it is seeking the public's assistance in identifying this person regarding a theft that occurred recently at the Edwardsville Public Library. Article continues after sponsor message. If you know his identity, please contact Officer Bruce Whipple at (618) 656-2131. Those...
